Dolly Parton’s niece has revealed the moment she suspected her aunt had cancer.

Danielle Parton told Extra that Dolly’s distress prompted her to view her aunt’s illness differently.

She recalled knowing Dolly was unwell, but said she had not known what was behind it.

“I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with. I know she was sick,” Danielle said.

Her account centres on a conclusion she reached herself, rather than a diagnosis Dolly directly disclosed during their conversation.

Dolly died in August (Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Danielle Parton recalls Dolly’s emotional reaction to her cancer diagnosis

Danielle placed the conversation at around August 6, although she was unsure of the exact timing.

“I figured out that she was dealing with cancer most likely at that point,” she told Extra.

She said Dolly was deeply upset to learn that her niece was also facing cancer.

“And so, she was just devastated that I was going through it,” Danielle recalled.

Rather than keep the conversation focused on her own worries, Danielle described trying to reassure her aunt.

She remembered telling Dolly: “Look, you got to get it together. It ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know.”

Dolly had known Danielle was having a biopsy, her niece explained. Danielle also said her aunt would have scolded her about the biopsy if she had remembered it.

The exchange formed part of Danielle’s recollection of how Dolly approached health worries within the family.

Danielle said: “She worried more about everybody else before she would ever let you know anything was wrong with her.”

Danielle gave an update on her cancer diagnosis (Curtis Hilbun/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Danielle Parton shares her own cancer update

Danielle also discussed her own health during the Extra interview, saying doctors had caught her cancer early.

She described it as stage zero. Her comments did not include further details about any treatment she was receiving.

“I’m going through a little bit of a cancer battle myself right now,” she said.

Danielle, recently named a brand ambassador for her aunt’s estate, did not identify her cancer type in those comments.

Danielle did not identify a cancer type for Dolly. Her comments described a family conversation, not a medical account of her aunt’s condition.

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