Alabama woman’s ‘chilling threat to Donald Trump’ uncovered

President Donald Trump was allegedly threatened online before a football appearance, prompting a criminal complaint against an Alabama woman.

Federal court documents obtained by RadarOnline identify the accused as Megan Lorraine Utz, 36, from Florence.

Federal authorities accused Utz of threatening the president and transmitting threatening communications through interstate commerce. The criminal complaint was filed in Alabama’s Northern District on October 8, ahead of the planned October 10 appearance.

The filing does not establish that she possessed a firearm or took steps to carry out the alleged threat.

Megan Lorraine Utz allegedly gave investigators an explanation

During questioning, Utz allegedly acknowledged making the Facebook post, according to the FBI affidavit described by RadarOnline.

Trump has reportedly been the subject of another assassination threat (Credit: Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

She claimed malicious software had compromised her phone and hackers had accessed her accounts. According to the affidavit, she said she wanted authorities to investigate the alleged intrusion.

Those statements followed an investigation involving the FBI, the US Secret Service and local police.

Donald Trump threat allegations centre on Facebook post

According to the affidavit, investigators examined a comment allegedly posted beneath an October 2 Facebook news report. That report concerned the president’s planned attendance at the Alabama-Georgia game in Tuscaloosa.

The message appeared under the account name Kase Utz, which investigators linked to the accused, the affidavit alleges.

The complaint attributes this message to Utz: “He’s not allowed in my stadium! I’ll put a bullet through him if he dares.”

Investigators included a screenshot in the complaint.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Windham described comparing account photographs with Utz’s Alabama driving licence. He said distinctive neck tattoos appeared in both sets of images. Account information obtained from Meta allegedly also confirmed identifying details associated with the suspect.

The president was subject to a ‘death threat’ on social media (Credit: YURI GRIPAS/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Megan Lorraine Utz arrested on an outstanding warrant

FBI agents, Secret Service personnel and Florence police sought Utz on October 6.

They first visited a Salvation Army facility in Florence, identified as her last known location. Employees reportedly said she had left in a light-blue pickup and might be staying at a nearby home.

Investigators found the vehicle outside a Midway Street property and searched the home with permission. Another person then directed officers to her location roughly two blocks away.

Florence police arrested Utz on an outstanding misdemeanour warrant for harassing communications. Authorities also seized her mobile phone for forensic examination.

It’s not the first assassination ‘attempt’ Trump has been involved in recently. Earlier this month, a man in Kansas faced federal charges after claiming he’d mapped out rooftops and was alleged to have said he would “shoot” the President.

He could face five years in a federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

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