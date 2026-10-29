Molly-Mae Hague ‘disappointed with Tommy’ amid trust issues: ‘She doesn’t want him drinking anymore’

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly questioned her trust in Tommy Fury following his Halloween outing at Scare City.

According to Closer, the 27-year-old has also urged her fiancé to stop drinking.

Tommy, also 27, has previously spoken about the alcohol problems behind their 2024 split.

Boxer Tommy attended a Halloween attraction with friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tommy Fury’s Scare City outing

The boxer attended the Halloween attraction near Chorley with friends. Onlookers alleged that he appeared drunk and behaved in an intimidating way towards performers.

His representatives gave a different account, describing his behaviour as playful and saying staff were laughing along.

However, the magazine’s source also claimed Molly-Mae had asked him to “grow up, once and for all” and that “she doesn’t want Tommy drinking anymore.”

“Molly is so disappointed with Tommy, she’s asked him how can she trust him when the minute her back is turned, he messes it up,” they added.

ED! has contacted Molly and Tommy’s reps for comment.

Molly is reportedly concerned for Tommy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s relationship before their reunion

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.

They announced their separation in August 2024, after five years together. Both requested privacy when they made their announcements.

During their first Christmas apart, Molly-Mae spoke about the emotional difficulty of the separation. She had previously hoped to marry Tommy in September 2025.

Molly credited her family, particularly her sister Zoe, with supporting her through the festive period. She also spoke about wanting to keep the details private for their daughter’s sake.

Tommy Fury’s previous comments about alcohol

In January 2025, Tommy described turning to heavy drinking after an injury. He had been unable to box for 10 months.

He said alcohol had prevented him from being the partner he wanted to be.

Molly-Mae also discussed the impact of his drinking in her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

She described pleading with Tommy to stop because of its effect on their relationship.

In March 2025, she acknowledged that repairing a relationship in public brought its own challenges. She said they were working things out privately after a family holiday together in Dubai.

They reunited in May 2025. The couple now have two children.

Read more: Tommy Fury drops major baby hint with Molly-Mae Hague after she changed her mind

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