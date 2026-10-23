Vogue Williams admits she and Spencer Matthews ‘should hate each other’ days after he said he ‘loves her more’

Vogue Williams says she’s proud of her marriage to Spencer Matthews after juggling four children, two moves and a renovation.

Speaking on My Therapist Ghosted Me, she joked that she and her husband Spencer should “hate each other”.

Spencer had also been discussing their marriage on Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again? podcast.

He described an affectionate moment in hospital after the birth of their fourth child.

“She was just saying lovely things about me being a great father,” he recalled.

Spencer said the praise meant a lot, explaining that Vogue did not often shower him with admiration.

Vogue opened up on a podcast (Credit: My Therapist Ghosted Me / YouTube)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews juggle family life

The couple are midway through an 18-month renovation of their new home in Battersea.

Their youngest arrived just weeks ago, adding another big change while the building work continues.

They also have three older children, aged eight, six and four.

For Vogue, the combination prompted a rare moment of appreciation for how she and Spencer had handled things.

“I was actually I was thinking about myself and Spencer yesterday and like it’s rare to give yourself a compliment,” she said.

“But I was like, ‘Spenny, do you know what? I am proud of us. We have navigated having four kids, doing two moves, doing a renovation, and we still [bleeping] really like each other. Isn’t that amazing? We should hate each other, but we love each other’.”

The couple first met while filming The Jump in 2017. They went on to marry in June 2018.

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Vogue Williams addresses Spencer Matthews’ affection comments

Spencer had also told Katherine that he believed he loved Vogue more than she loved him.

“I think I love her more than she loves me. I think I’m more obvious with my love and affection for her,” he explained.

Vogue said she sent his comments back to him. She anticipated people suggesting she was only with him for his money.

However, she argued that one partner loving slightly more did not mean the other wasn’t in love.

She added: “I’ve loved Spenny more than I’ve ever loved anyone else.”

Spencer also acknowledged their relationship wasn’t perfect, saying they experienced ups and downs like other married couples.

Asked whether he preferred having a less affectionate wife, he said there was little he would change.

He made clear that he felt lucky to have Vogue as his partner.

Read more: Spencer Matthews reveals marriage to Vogue Williams is ‘far from perfect’: ‘I love her more than she loves me’

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