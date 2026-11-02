Kate Garraway quickly deletes post after sharing joke about boyfriend’s redundancy: ‘This doesn’t look good’

Kate Garraway reportedly deleted a cheeky message to boyfriend Liam Halligan after the Daily Telegraph made him redundant.

The 59-year-old had reposted his career announcement on X, then removed her message hours later, according to The Sun.

The Good Morning Britain presenter combined a joke about money with sympathy over the journalist’s news.

Kate made a joke about her boyfriend losing his job (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Garraway’s deleted message to boyfriend Liam Halligan

Writing on X, Kate said: “Liam. This doesn’t look good… can you still afford me?”

She followed the question with a smirking emoji before taking a more serious tone.

Kate expressed sympathy and acknowledged how much the column and its readers had meant to him. She also pointed to the supportive messages he had received.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Kate Garraway and Liam Halligan’s relationship

Kate and Liam have reportedly been together for around six months. Their relationship followed a long friendship, with the pair having known each other for around 20 years.

In May, Kate explained that caring for her ill parents had left little time for dates. She said they had yet to have a proper date.

She later attended June’s TRIC Awards alone, explaining that the event did not allow her a plus one.

In July, Kate publicly acknowledged their romance by sharing a cosy selfie of them together on social media.

Liam was also a friend of Kate’s late husband Derek Draper, who died in January 2024.

Kate previously told the newspaper about her conflicting feelings towards love after Derek’s death. She did not want to spend her remaining life without love, but struggled to imagine being with someone else.

Kate described their 21 years of home life together and said she still felt mentally in that place. However, she recognised that she would need to think about the future when the time felt right.

Kate has reportedly been in a relationship for six months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam’s final Telegraph column

Liam, 57, had written the Daily Telegraph’s weekly Economic Agenda column for 23 years.

In his announcement, he expressed disappointment at the decision while reflecting on his pride in the role.

He explained that he had been the first person in his family to attend university. Writing about his long-running column, Liam called it “a source of enormous pride for myself and my family”.

The Daily Telegraph will publish his final column later in November.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway in awkward on-air ‘fingering’ slip-up as viewers accuse show of ‘taking a turn’

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