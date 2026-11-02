Heidi Klum insists ‘I had to go big’ as her ‘unexpected’ Halloween costume shocks fans

Heidi Klum has insisted that she “had to go big” as she showed off this year’s iconic Halloween costume.

The model, 53, dressed as a gruesome giant hand this year, sending her fans wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Taking to Instagram, Heidi shared a video of the making and debuting of her Halloween 2026 costume — a big, gory, severed hand.

In the caption, Heidi explained the thinking behind the wild costume.

“For the 25th anniversary of my Halloween party, I knew I had to go BIG!” she wrote.

“Sometimes the most ordinary things can become the most extraordinary when you look at them a little differently. I wanted something unexpected, a little weird, a little creepy, and unlike anything I’d ever done before… and boy, oh boy did Mike Marino Prorenfx and his entire team deliver. I love that in a world where so much isn’t made by hand anymore – every vein, wrinkle, and little detail of this costume was. A true labor of love,” she then continued.

“To my incredible team… I’ve got to hand it to you!!! Every year I think there’s no way we can top the last, and somehow we do. Thank you for dreaming big with me.”

Heidi’s latest costume stunned fans (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Fans go wild for Heidi’s costume

Fans went crazy for Heidi’s costume in the comments.

“This is getting out of hand,” one said.

“The queen of Halloween!!!” another gushed. “SIMPLY The BEST,” a third wrote. “Just when you think she can’t outdo herself……..BOOM Severed Hand!!” another added.

“Already excited for Halloween 2027!” a fifth said.

“This! You! Always ICONIC,” another added.

Heidi’s costumes are always big budget and wild (Credit: Splash News)

Heidi Klum’s past Halloween costumes

The severed hand look marks another iconic Halloween costume from the star.

Last year, the model went as Medusa, with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as a stone soldier.

In 2024, the couple went as ET (and a female version of the iconic movie character), and in 2023 she was a peacock (with performers from Cirque du Soleil as the feathers).

2022 saw one of her more bizarre costumes, as she went dressed as a giant worm.

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