Joanna Wietrzyk has announced her return to Hyrox racing in Hamburg on October 30 following September’s Beijing incident.

The 22-year-old shared her plans in an Instagram video, PEOPLE reports.

The world champion described the weeks since the incident as difficult and confronting. She thanked those who had supported her, both personally and through her team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Wietrzyk (@joannawietrzyk)

Joanna Wietrzyk apologises over Beijing race

In her latest video, Joanna apologised to spectators and fellow competitors affected by her decision to continue racing. She said she had spent six to eight weeks reflecting and had learned from the experience.

“I’ve had some time to reflect over the past six to eight weeks on everything that happened in Beijing, and firstly I just want to say that I’m truly, truly so sorry to everyone that I affected, whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor, for my decision to choose to continue to race,” she said.

“Having that time to reflect, I’ve really learned a lot from the situation and I am very, very sorry for it all. But, I also want to say thank you to each and every person that has reached out to support and given me this overwhelming amount of support over the past couple of weeks,” she then continued.

Joanna has apologised again (Credit: BOXROX / YouTube)

Joanna’s apology

She then went on to say: “It’s been a very hard situation to navigate for me and very confronting as well, so, all the support, whether it was personally or through my team, has been honestly so incredible and it goes a lot longer and in a far longer way than I can truly express right now.

“I’m super excited to go back to doing what I love and hopefully see you all out there.”

The apology concerned the September 12 event in Beijing, where she continued competing after soiling herself.

According to the report, Joanna first apologised on September 17 and forfeited her victory. In that earlier statement, she acknowledged that she should have stopped racing and accepted responsibility for continuing.

Joanna’s comeback will see her compete in Hyrox’s Elite 15 division on October 30.

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