Victoria Beckham reveals secret to husband David Beckham’s ‘great butt’: ‘I am very happy to take the responsibility’

Victoria Beckham has revealed she regularly films husband David’s workouts – and particularly enjoys the view of his bottom.

The 52-year-old discussed their gym sessions on US breakfast show Today.

Victoria explained that she exercises alongside David, 51, and helps ensure he keeps up with his squats. But her account of their fitness routine came with a rather more personal compliment for her husband.

David and Victoria Beckham on the red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria Beckham’s cheeky verdict on David

Discussing his physique, Victoria told Today: “I have to say my husband has always had a great butt.”

“But I am very happy to take the responsibility, work out with him in the gym. [And] make sure he is doing those squats for everybody out there,” she continued.

The gym confession fits with the playful glimpses of David that Victoria has previously shared on Instagram.

Her posts have included footage of him tackling household jobs, with the camera lingering on him.

One video showed David working on lightbulbs without a shirt. Another post featured the former footballer repairing their television while wearing his underwear.

David has also turned the camera on Victoria during her own exercise sessions, the report added. His posts have shown her doing hip thrusts and leg lifts, with David sipping coffee during one workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

David Beckham’s gardening gets a mention

On Today, their conversation wasn’t confined to what happens in the gym.

A photograph shown during the appearance featured David grinning while holding a large cucumber he had grown.

That prompted some playful innuendo between Victoria and presenter Jenna Bush Hager, who compared their home-grown produce.

In June, Victoria filmed David in their kitchen as he showed off cucumbers from their garden.

Victoria shares her Sunday roast preferences

Away from the teasing, Victoria also discussed the couple’s family meals and their approach to entertaining.

She revealed a liking for extra-thick Bisto gravy and described traditional Sunday roast dinners at home.

Yorkshire puddings, stuffing and plenty of vegetables make the menu. Parsnips, however, are out: Victoria said David does not like them.

When it comes to dinner parties, she described her contribution as creative direction rather than getting up early to cook.

She also made one hosting preference clear: paper napkins are firmly off her list.

Read more: Victoria and David Beckham ‘trying to learn from mistakes they may have made with Brooklyn’ as Romeo faces backlash from gay acting role

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