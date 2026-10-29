Peter Andre has defended the bedroom rules he imposed when his son Junior first started dating girlfriend Jasmine.

He discussed the boundaries on At Home With The Andres. Junior, now 21, has set up home with Jasmine. Peter said they can share a room when visiting now.

That is a change from the start of their relationship, when even shutting the bedroom door was off-limits.

Peter Andre revealed the rule he had for his son Junior and his girlfriend (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Peter Andre explains Junior’s open-door rule

Peter recalled Junior being around 18 or 19 when he imposed the restrictions at the family home. The couple could watch television upstairs together, he explained, but the door had to stay open.

For Peter, the decision centred on the younger children, rather than Junior’s age. He explained: “It was because I didn’t want Millie and Theo to be thinking that it’s just normal for someone to just have someone in their room with the door shut. And then what happens if that relationship doesn’t work out?”

Millie and Theo are Peter’s younger children with his wife, Emily.

Looking back on that decision, he said: “So I’m glad that we put those rules in.”

Emily supported him, saying parents can only make the decision that feels right at the time.

She recognised that families have different rules, but felt their approach suited a home with younger children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@jasmineo2000)

Peter Andre’s strict parenting rules

Peter defended his strict parenting rules in 2024, after Junior and Princess spoke about their upbringing.

Those boundaries included limited screen time and keeping mobile phones out of bedrooms until the age of 14.

He explained his approach as helping his children recognise mistakes and learn from them.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of open conversations with his children.

Junior Andre and Jasmine’s move into their own home

Junior and Jasmine discussed their move into a one-bedroom Surrey flat in July 2025, after over a year together.

They were redecorating and adjusting to the practical side of living together, including furniture and bills.

Read more: Emily Andre addresses age gap with her husband Peter as he makes confession about ‘arguments’

Both felt ready for the step and said their families had supported them.

At that stage, they said marriage was not something they were rushing into. Instead, they wanted to focus on travelling and enjoying their time together.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.