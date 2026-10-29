Barack Obama has won a rally crowd’s backing after defending the tan suit that caused an uproar in 2014.

The moment came at an October 28 campaign rally outside Atlanta, USA Today reports.

He was campaigning for Democratic senator Jon Ossoff and the party’s candidate for Georgia governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Obama spoke about ‘tan suit gate’ (Credit: Olivier Douliery/UPI/Shutterstock)

Why Barack Obama’s tan suit caused a stir

In 2014, Barack wore the suit during a press conference about the US military response to Islamic State in Syria.

The colour departed from the usual presidential grey and blue. Critics argued that the outfit was too casual for the occasion.

“He looked like he was on his way to a party at the Hamptons,” Rep. Peter King, a Republican from New York, told CNN at the time.

“Khaki is a sort of wishy-washy color,” wrote New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman at the time. “A particularly odd choice for a discussion of wishy-washy military policy.”

More than a decade later, that fashion choice was back in his campaign speech — this time to cheers.

12 years on, he poked fun at the controversy (Credit: Olivier Douliery/UPI/Shutterstock)

Barack Obama’s rally crowd backs his verdict

Barack recalled the controversy before making clear that he had no complaints about how the suit looked.

“I’m old enough to remember when a president wearing a tan suit was a major national controversy,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

“They were very upset. And I know I looked good in the suit.”

He paused for applause, but the audience went a step further. Rallygoers broke into a chant agreeing with his assessment.

“Yes, you did,” they chanted. “I know that’s right. I know. It was tight,” the ex-president then said.

Over the years, Obama has poked fun at the uproar. In June, during the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, some attendees wore tan suits in honour of the former president.

“This was inspired by a very good friend of mine, who made tan suits famous,” Obama Foundation board chairman Marty Nesbitt joked at the time. “And I don’t know about the rest of y’all but I thought he look pretty good wearing his, so I decided to wear one myself.”

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