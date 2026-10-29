Romesh Ranganathan has revealed his wife Leesa was left upset after receiving a racist message about their marriage.

The 48-year-old described the incident during a pub performance in New Malden, the Daily Mail reports.

The Celebrity Traitors star previously discussed racist abuse directed at his sons on his Wolf and Owl podcast.

Romesh Ranganathan has revealed his wife was targeted by trolls (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Romesh Ranganathan describes racist message sent to his wife Leesa

According to the paper, Leesa received the message on Instagram, where someone targeted her for marrying Romesh.

Romesh said: “She was incredibly upset, and I said, ‘Here’s my advice: look at our house. You’ve come over to the dark side, and it’s working pretty [bleeping] well for you. Cry those tears into the swimming pool.'”

He acknowledged that he wasn’t to blame, but said he still felt bad about what had happened.

Romesh explained: “She is upset now because she is married to me. That’s not a nice thing to contend with.”

He also told the audience that he receives racist messages online every day.

The pub appearance saw him testing material for his tour, Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life.

Leesa is a drama teacher, while Romesh taught maths before his comedy career. The couple met while working at Hazelwick School in Crawley, according to reports.

The pair have three sons together.

Romesh has previously told The Guardian that Leesa does not mind him mentioning her in his comedy. He said she viewed those references as jokes rather than meaningful comments.

Romesh Ranganathan is on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Romesh Ranganathan previously discussed racism faced by his sons

On Wolf and Owl, Romesh previously told co-host Tom Davis that his children had experienced racist comments at school.

It happened less often than the racism he faced growing up, he said, but he described several incidents.

One involved a son talking to a girl at school. Another pupil made a racist comment suggesting he would end up marrying his cousin.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ James Blunt reaches final in huge Alan Carr clue

Romesh also said one of his sons had been subjected to a racial slur while walking around school.

The comedian questioned where children were learning those attitudes. He suggested they were hearing them at home, saying the incidents affected how he viewed the parents involved.

Romesh also recalled racism during his own school years and later at university.

He described having racial slurs shouted at him and a pupil spitting on him as he left school. He also said skinheads attacked him after he left a club while he was at university.

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

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