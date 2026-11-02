Brooklyn Beckham brutally mocked as a ‘spare part’ as he poses with Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley

Brooklyn Beckham has said he doesn’t care about comments in an Instagram post praising wife Nicola Peltz.

According to MailOnline, the 27-year-old said he was obsessed with Nicola, 31, and described her as perfect.

The later post featured a photograph of Nicola looking shocked.

His Halloween photographs with Nicola and their friend Damian Hurley had also attracted third-wheel comments from some followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Halloween photos

Brooklyn shared the party pictures on Instagram. One captured him sharing a kiss with Nicola at the Los Angeles celebration.

His Superman costume included fake abs and Clark Kent-style glasses, contrasting with Nicola and Damian’s matching black leather looks.

Nicola dressed as Catwoman, pairing a leather crop top with matching trousers. Damian, 24, took inspiration from Michael Jackson for his plunging one-piece.

But some followers focused on where Brooklyn stood in one group photograph rather than his superhero outfit.

Brooklyn and Nicola shared some loved up snaps (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Damian posed with an arm around Nicola. Brooklyn stood behind the pair, his hands tucked into his pockets.

“Bless him he looks like a spare part,” one follower wrote on Instagram.

“Brooklyn looks so out of place,” another said.

“Brooklyn looks the odd one out,” a third wrote, whilst another said that the picture was giving “third wheel vibes”.

“Nicola & Damian = couple goals,” another joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn hits back

However, hours later, Brooklyn appeared to hit back at the comments.

The eldest Beckham son shared a snap of wife Nicola looking shocked, with the caption: “Yeah, I am obsessed with my wife. Bring on the comments, I don’t care. She’s perfect xx.”

He also added the fingers-up emojis to hammer home his point.

It’s not the first time Brooklyn has shared a loved-up snap with his wife Nicola. In the picture, Brooklyn could be seen kissing his wife on the cheek as she held a red handbag.

“My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me. You’re my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life. I’m so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words could ever explain,” he wrote.

“I more than love you!! My forever and ever!!” Nicola commented.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz ‘the most important person in my life’ amid family feud

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