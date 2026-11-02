Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she would like more children, months after welcoming her baby son Midas.

The 27-year-old discussed expanding her family in her latest YouTube vlog.

It marks a change from August, when she said Midas would be her last child. She and partner Tommy Fury welcomed their son in June and also share daughter Bambi, three.

But the wish comes during a demanding stage of family life. Molly-Mae said the four-to-five-month stage could easily put someone off having another baby.

Molly-Mae Hague gushed over her baby boy Midas (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague weighs up having another baby

Holding Midas in her dressing room, she weighed up whether to have another child or stop at two.

Cuddling her little boy, she said: “To have another or call it a day? Who knows? I want another one just like you. Just like you. Do you want to be a big brother?”

She then joked about her own change of heart, questioning why she was thinking about another baby.

She said to the camera: “Why have I gone insane? Why do I think that I want another baby?”

The influencer went further, suggesting she might like several more children like her son.

Why Molly-Mae previously wanted to stop at two

Back in June, Molly-Mae had described feeling content with her family following her son’s arrival. She explained that she had wanted Bambi to have a sister, but felt lucky to have a son.

She said: “I’m 99.99 per cent sure I only want to have two children.”

In August, she spoke about how difficult she was finding life with a toddler and a 10-week-old. She said Midas had reflux and feeding problems, describing the distress of hearing him cry in pain.

She said hearing Midas scream made her want to cry too, adding to the pressure of caring for him. Although she felt fortunate, she wanted viewers to understand the difficult moments alongside the happy ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Establishing a routine for Midas also meant trying to balance his needs with Bambi’s. She explained that staying at home for his routine did not always work for their daughter.

As a result, she and Tommy were often doing separate things with the children until bedtime.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague ‘disappointed with Tommy’ amid trust issues: ‘She doesn’t want him drinking anymore’

In her latest vlog, Molly-Mae also spoke warmly about the bond between her two children.

She said: “But he is a really good boy and we love him so much and his big sister adores him.”

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