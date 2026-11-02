Rhian Sugden stuns in sheer plunging red lingerie bodysuit as she issues warning to followers

Model Rhian Sugden has won praise from followers after posing in a plunging, sheer red lingerie bodysuit.

The 40-year-old shared the photo on Instagram today (November 2).

The one-piece featured polka-dot mesh and a frilled edge. Rhian wore glamorous make-up and styled her hair in loose curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rhiansuggers

Rhian Sugden wows followers

In her caption, Rhian issued a warning to her followers, writing: “Lubricating your algorithm a little.”

She also thanked the photographer, Danny DeSantos, for taking the image.

Her choice of colour caught followers’ attention, with the comments featuring compliments about the lingerie look.

“I think red may be your colour,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous as always,” another person shared.

“Gorgeous lady,” a third remarked.

“You look incredible. Where is your fountain of youth?” a fourth asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rhiansuggers

Rhian’s lingerie posts after breast reduction

In August, Rhian shared another lingerie photograph on Instagram as she looked ahead to her 40th birthday.

That picture featured sheer lingerie, and she expressed excitement about the next chapter of her life.

The former Page 3 model and Celebrity Big Brother star had also recently undergone breast reduction surgery.

Rhian’s breasts had grown following IVF treatment and weight gain, and she sought surgery to ease her back pain.

In July 2025, she shared her breast reduction results through before-and-after pictures and videos on Instagram.

Her breast size went from 32HH to 32E, according to her account of the results. She said the procedure had eased her back pain and improved her posture, with clothes fitting better afterwards.

The model also described feeling more comfortable and confident following the operation, and praised her surgeon, Dr Hussain.

In January 2026, she shared a further before-and-after video about the results.

She hit back at negative comments, while other followers expressed support for her decision and new look.

Rhian recently had a breast reduction in July last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rhian’s AI content venture

Away from her own photos, Rhian has also launched an AI-powered adult content venture featuring a digital alter ego.

The character, AI Rita, appears on the platform Oh Chat.

However, Rhian made clear that introducing the digital persona would not mean an end to her own content.

She emphasised that she would continue creating material herself, alongside the new venture.

Read more: ‘I was spat at!’ Rhian Sugden details Vernon Kay sexting scandal experience

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!