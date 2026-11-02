Dancing With The Stars pro Adele Zaikman drops out of show hours before performance amid illness

Adele Zaikman will miss Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night after falling ill.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram story.

She had been due to perform in the opening number for the Disney Night episode.

Adele said she was sad to miss a show day and would take time to look after herself. She also had a message for everyone taking to the floor.

Adele has been forced to pull out of the show (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Adele Zaikman’s role after her elimination

Taking to her story, Adele said: “I’m sadly feeling unwell and won’t be performing in the opening number on Dancing With the Stars tomorrow.

“I’m so sad to miss a show day, but I’ll be taking this time to take care of myself. Sending so much love to everyone on that ballroom floor. I’ll be cheering you on from home,” she then added.

Adele and celebrity partner Conner Leavitt were eliminated in the first week of season 35.

However, leaving the competition does not end a professional dancer’s involvement in the live broadcasts.

Conner and Adele were eliminated early in the competition (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Adele’s first year as a pro

Eliminated professionals continue to appear in weekly opening numbers. They also sometimes perform as troupe dancers during the show.

This year was Adele’s first as a pro on the show. She joined the programme after winning Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro earlier this year.

However, despite her time on the show being up, she’ll be back alongside Connor for the finale on November 24.

The Disney Night special will see the pros and their celebrity partners perform to tunes from Disney’s Broadway shows. There will also be two team freestyle dances performed. Show hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will each join one team for the numbers.

Tonight will see one more couple eliminated.

When Dancing With the Stars Disney Night airs

The episode airs on Monday, November 2, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on ABC and Disney+.

That’s a change from the programme’s usual Tuesday slot.

Read more: Cynthia Erivo set to join Dancing With The Stars as guest judge as schedule change revealed

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