Peter Andre’s wife, Emily, has revealed the challenge of keeping Princess and Junior’s Celebrity Race Across the World adventures secret.

The 36-year-old discussed the family’s experience on At Home With the Andres, the podcast she shares with her husband, Peter.

Peter, 53, also revealed that Princess and Junior Andre will join them as guests to discuss their travels.

He said: “We are actually really excited because Junior and Princess are obviously on Race Across the World at the moment, and they’re going to come on the podcast to talk about it.”

Peter and Emily spoke about Junior and Princess’ travels (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

Emily Andre explains why keeping quiet was hard

For Emily, knowing about the trip without being able to share it had been a challenge.

She admitted: “Can I just say, it’s been hard because we’ve had to keep this secret under our hats all this time – that they went, and all their adventures.”

The couple also discussed what it had been like watching the siblings together on screen. Emily felt the programme showed their familiar personalities, describing their behaviour as true to how they are at home.

Peter picked out their relationship as something he particularly enjoyed watching.

He said: “And you know what I love? Their relationship with each other – how close they are. You’ve got to think, they’ve been together from day one, and they’ve always been so close.”

The conversation also brought back memories of childhood squabbles. Emily recalled the pair running around the house and fighting during their younger years.

Looking ahead to their podcast appearance, Peter predicted the siblings would be entertaining guests.

Junior and Princess spoke about their time on the show (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

Princess and Junior Andre’s race challenges

Princess, 19, and Junior, 21, have been travelling from Kuching in Malaysian Borneo towards Melbourne, Australia, without smartphones or bank cards.

Their journey has involved work on a coconut farm and an uncomfortable overnight bus trip. Navigation difficulties also left them behind their rivals early in the competition.

However, Peter put their conduct ahead of their map-reading skills when discussing the first episode.

“And do you know what the most amazing thing was? We’ll bring it up when we talk to them — in the first episode, although their sense of direction was terrible… I wonder why,” he said.

“They were so polite and so lovely, and everybody commented on that. I thought, if I could choose between having a terrible sense of direction or being polite, I would much rather…,” he said, before Emily finished his sentence, saying: “We’ll take the polite.”

Despite their difficult start, the siblings reached the Australian leg in first place.

Read more: Celebrity Race Across The World star Princess Andre triggered as she suffers traumatic flashback from childhood

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.