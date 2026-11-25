Ryan Thomas has revealed fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh warned him after he complimented a woman’s hat through a car window.

The 42-year-old shared the exchange on At Home with The Thomas Bros, the podcast he hosts with brothers Adam and Scott Thomas.

Ryan said the reaction from Lucy, 35, left him feeling guilty and questioning whether he should have spoken up. However, he later found something he wanted his fiancée to see.

Ryan opened up about the incident on his podcast (Credit: At Home With The Thomas Bros / YouTube)

Why Ryan Thomas felt comfortable giving the compliment

For Ryan, having his family alongside him had made him feel more comfortable about speaking to the woman.

“I felt safer with Lucy in the car because you could see her,” he explained.

He said he had asked their son Roman to wind the window down, wanting to make it clear they were a family. The family were in the car after breakfast when Ryan spotted a woman crossing the road. What caught his attention was her burgundy, fluffy hat.

He recalled complimenting it, before turning to look at his fiancée.

Ryan said: “Lucy went, ‘You need to be careful, you know’. I went, ‘What do you mean?'”

According to Ryan’s account, Lucy felt he needed to think about calling out to people through a car window, particularly girls.

He recalled her telling him: “You can’t just say things to people outside your window, especially girls.”

Lucy berated Ryan (Credit: At Home With The Thomas Bros / YouTube)

Ryan Thomas finds woman’s online reaction following Lucy Mecklenburgh’s warning

Ryan’s explanation was that he had simply commented on something he liked. Nevertheless, he admitted her warning made him reconsider the interaction afterwards.

The story didn’t end with Ryan doubting himself, though. He told his brothers he subsequently discovered a social media post from the woman he had complimented.

She had recognised him afterwards and written about their encounter online, he said. Ryan took her response as a positive one — and showed it to Lucy.

He recalled: “I showed Lucy and went, ‘See, she’s buzzing with it.'”

Ryan and Lucy have been together since 2017, having met as contestants on Bear Grylls’ The Island. They welcomed son Roman in March 2020, followed by daughter Lilah in May 2022.

In a September interview, Lucy said having children before marriage had made their wedding harder to prioritise, although they would love to marry one day.

Read more: Ryan Thomas reveals moment he thought daughter Scarlett, 18, was going to tell him she was pregnant as she was ‘worried’ to reveal secret

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