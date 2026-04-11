Fiona Phillips’ husband, Martin Frizell, shared a rare new photo of his wife now following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In July 2023, Fiona announced she had been living with the disease for over 18 months. She was diagnosed at age 61.

In Fiona and Martin’s joint memoir, Remember When: My Life With Alzheimer’s, Martin shared his fears of his wife soon being “wiped away” by the cruel degenerative disease.

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Fiona announced her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin Frizell shares rare new photo of Fiona Phillips

From time to time, Martin issues updates and new photos of Fiona to social media. Yesterday (April 10), the former This Morning editor shared a snapshot of the 65-year-old enjoying an outdoor stroll while eating an ice cream and wearing a pair of large sunglasses.

“Very touched by many nice comments from folk asking about Fiona whilst I’m on our short Tartan Noir Scottish tour so here’s a picture of what she’s up to in my absence – she’s changed Magnum flavours!” Martin wrote in his caption.

“This was Fiona out in the London sunshine this week and Almond has been replaced by the white chocolate version. Simple pleasures but a highlight of the day,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Frizell (@martinfrizell1)

‘It’s not easy watching your loved one slowly fade into their own world’

Martin’s followers rushed to the comments to offer their support for the couple.

“Read your book recently and touched me so much. Glad to see Fiona enjoying the wonderful weather and all the best to you and your family x,” one user wrote.

“Lovely Fiona! What a caring fella you are Martin. My mum has this disease, I wish they’d find a cure! Xx,” another person shared.

“I have always admired Fiona. A beautiful person inside and out. Glad to see you enjoying the sunshine. Sending love and hugs. xx,” a third remarked.

“Fiona is looking beautiful. You are doing a fantastic job, it’s not at all easy watching your loved one slowly fade into their own world. I’m sending strength & love to you and all your family,” a fourth said.

“Looking gorgeous,” Lorraine Kelly added.

“Huge love,” Davina McCall shared.

Read more: Fiona Phillips’ husband shares fresh health blow as star handed ‘secondary’ diagnosis: ‘She’s in a lot of pain’

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