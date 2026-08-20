Olivia Attwood has revealed she is considering another boob job as she questions whether motherhood after confirming her Pete Wicks romance.

The former Love Island star discussed the possibility in an oversharing Instagram vlog. Her candid admission comes after her split from Bradley Dack in January.

However, Olivia stopped short of confirming any firm surgery plans. She joked with her followers: “Guys I have an exclusive for you, I’m getting cosmetic surgery. No, I’m so joking. Am I? I don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

Olivia Attwood shares baby bombshell after confirming Pete Wicks relationship

Olivia explained that watching Price Perfection had made her think about cosmetic procedures again. She also stressed that she understood the seriousness of going under the knife.

“I know it’s not a frivolous decision. It’s very big decision,” she said in the Instagram video.

Discussing her existing implants, the presenter added: “I was kind of getting to that point where I was like, do I need to redo my boobs? Like, have those implants been in too long now?”

Olivia then linked the timing of any potential procedure to her uncertainty about having children. She said: “Now it looks like I really might not have a baby, so I might as well do it.”

She added that she would not want to spend the money if she later had a baby, before admitting: “Whoa! I am oversharing.”

Last month, Olivia went public with her relationship with Pete Wicks following months of speculation.

The TV star later headed to a campaign shoot in a leopard-print latex dress. She kept the playful mood going as she joked about eating McDonald’s before putting on the outfit.

Olivia ended the vlog by inviting her followers to guess which brand she was working with. She also asked what cosmetic surgery she should consider, but quickly added: “Joking.”

Her comments therefore appeared exploratory rather than a definite announcement that she has booked another operation.

Pete and Olivia confirmed their relationship last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olivia addresses Bradley Dack split and legal marriage

Olivia has also spoken about why she and Bradley never legally married, despite holding a lavish ceremony in 2023. ITV broadcast their wedding, but the pair did not sign the papers needed to make it legally binding.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Olivia said difficulties emerged soon after the ceremony. She explained that concerns about the relationship and her finances influenced the decision not to complete the legal process.

She told the magazine: “Where would I be now [if we had signed?] It’s been hard enough untangling our lives.”

Olivia also alleged that Bradley had been unfaithful during their relationship. She claimed a woman told her about an incident involving him and another woman after a night out. Olivia said the disclosure prompted her to end their long-term relationship.

She told Cosmopolitan: “There was nowhere left for him to hide. As soon as I knew it had happened to me, I couldn’t stay. The only person I would be cheating is myself.”

Read more: Olivia Attwood steps out in see-through dress after finally confirming Pete Wicks relationship

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