Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend Lauren Jaine has asked TikTok followers for advice on minimising scarring after she said a hot-chocolate spill left her with second-degree burns.

The model shared an injury update on social media while changing the dressings on her stomach and legs.

She told followers: “If anyone has had a scald before, please let me know what you did to like help scarring because I’m so worried I’m gonna have a massive scar here, which is not ideal.”

Lauren also asked viewers to recommend lotions or other products that might help the affected areas heal.

Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend Lauren Jaine shares second-degree burn update

Lauren introduced the TikTok video with a warning for anyone uncomfortable with seeing injuries.

She said: “I am gonna do a story time about how I got second-degree burns all over my stomach and my legs while I redo my bandages. So if you don’t like gruesome things, don’t watch.”

As she spoke, Lauren applied antiseptic cream and fresh wound gauze. She then explained how the incident had happened during a flight home from the couple’s holiday in Italy.

Lauren said she ordered a hot chocolate on board but did not know exactly what caused it to spill. She initially joked that Nikita might have nudged her.

Nikita disputed that suggestion in the video, telling her: “No, okay, I’m not doing this with you.” He described Lauren as “a little bit clumsy” and said she often spilled things on herself.

Nikita and Lauren have been dating since 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paramedics met Lauren’s flight after hot-chocolate spill

Lauren said the hot chocolate went across her stomach before she rushed to the bathroom. Members of the cabin crew then helped her with ice and burn cream.

When the aircraft landed, the pilot asked the other passengers to remain on the plane while paramedics came aboard. Lauren admitted she found the announcement “super embarrassing”.

The model later gave her followers a close look at the burns while caring for the affected areas. Her concern then turned to how the injuries might heal and whether they could leave a scar.

Nikita confirmed his relationship with Lauren publicly in October 2023 by sharing photographs of the couple on Instagram. The pair had reportedly dated quietly for several months before he posted the pictures.

Lauren had also supported Nikita from the Strictly studio audience earlier that month.

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