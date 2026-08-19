Perrie Edwards has announced the death of her beloved dog Hatchi after 14 years together.

The Little Mix star shared a collection of photographs from their life together in an emotional post. They included pictures of the Pomeranian with her four-year-old son Axel and beside Perrie during photoshoots.

Her words capture the grief of losing a family dog after 14 years. Hatchi had accompanied Perrie through her pop career and into motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Oxlade-Chamberlain (@perrieedwards)

Perrie Edwards pays tribute to dog Hatchi

Perrie began her tribute by reflecting on how quickly their years together had passed.

She wrote: “My Hatchi, 14 years with you, and somehow it still could never have been enough.”

The singer explained that Hatchi had meant far more to her than a pet. She called him her “fur baby”, “little shadow” and companion, adding that he had supported her through happy and difficult periods.

Perrie said: “You were there beside me through every chapter and every milestone of my life. Through the happiest moments and the hardest ones.”

She also remembered the comfort and happiness that Hatchi brought to her daily life. Perrie said he would lick away her tears, make her laugh and greet her each morning with what she described as a little smile.

Hatchi joined Little Mix tours and family holidays

Hatchi remained by Perrie’s side as her life and career changed. In her post, she recalled taking him on tour with Little Mix and travelling around the world with him.

The dog also joined her on holidays in Portugal and accompanied her to restaurants, where Perrie said he ate steak “like the little prince” he was.

She added: “Wherever life took me, you were part of it.”

According to MailOnline, Perrie adopted Hatchi with her then-fiancé Zayn Malik in November 2012. Hatchi stayed with her following their split and remained a constant companion during her Little Mix years and transition into motherhood.

Perrie now shares two children with her footballer husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Their son Axel arrived in 2021, while they welcomed daughter Alanis in January.

Perrie adopted her dog in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Perrie says her home feels empty without Hatchi

The singer said Hatchi had given her 14 years of “unconditional love, loyalty and memories”. She added that she would carry those memories for the rest of her life.

Perrie wrote: “My heart is completely broken knowing I won’t see your little face in the morning, hear your footsteps, cuddle you or have you following me around anymore. The house and my heart already feel emptier without you.”

She thanked Hatchi for growing up alongside her and loving every version of her. Perrie also expressed hope that he had understood how much she loved him and how hard she had tried to give him a happy life.

Ending her farewell, Perrie wrote: “I would choose you in every lifetime. Sleep peacefully my beautiful boy. I hope wherever you are, there’s endless steak waiting for you.”

She signed off by calling Hatchi her “first baby” and “best little friend”, adding: “A piece of my heart went with you.”

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