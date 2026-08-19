David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly left their reported £16 million superyacht to enjoy five-star luxury on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The couple visited Borgo Santandrea with Romeo, Cruz and Harper, according to The Sun and MailOnline.

During the same holiday, Cruz shared a childhood photograph with brothers Brooklyn and Romeo in an album that also featured newer family pictures. However, Brooklyn did not join them on the holiday with his wife Nicola amid reports of his feud with his family.

The whole Beckham family pictured together in 2023 (Credit: Shutterstock)

How much does the Beckhams’ Amalfi Coast hotel cost?

Borgo Santandrea sits above the fishing village of Conca dei Marini. Its most exclusive accommodation can cost around £6,000 per night, according to reports. However, reports have not identified which room or suite the Beckhams used.

Prices at Borgo Santandrea reportedly start at around £719 per room per night. At the other end of the scale, its Premium Suite Pool Room can reach approximately £6,000 a night.

The premium option includes private outdoor space and a heated infinity plunge pool overlooking the coast.

The hotel has 31 rooms and 21 suites in total. The Beckhams could even travel directly from their yacht, Seven, as the hotel allows guests to arrive by speedboat.

The luxury continues beyond the rooms. Borgo Santandrea has its own private beach and the Marinella Beach Club, with terraces leading towards the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

The Beckham family’s Italian summer

The Amalfi Coast visit formed part of a wider European holiday for David, Victoria and their children. Before arriving there, the family spent time in Portofino.

They have also spent much of the summer aboard Seven.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Victoria shared pictures and videos from the trip on Instagram Stories. Alongside footage of a fireworks display from the yacht, she wrote: “Fireworks are just like the special people in your life that make you sparkle. I love you all so much!”

Her parents, Jackie and Tony, also joined the family during the holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Brooklyn Beckham misses holiday

Brooklyn did not join the family’s Italian trip. The Sun reports that he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, spent part of their own summer break aboard Sir Elton John’s yacht on the French Riviera.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly addressed the reports of his feud with his family for the first time.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

In April, Victoria told the WSJ: “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Read more: ‘Tearful’ Cruz Beckham supported by parents David and Victoria ahead of big moment amid Brooklyn rift

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