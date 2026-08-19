Joel Dommett has admitted that balancing fatherhood with his television career remains “really hard” after he chose to spend more time at home with his family.

The presenter recently stepped down from hosting I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked following the arrival of his second child with model wife Hannah Cooper.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Joel explained that he has yet to find a straightforward way to manage his competing priorities.

“Every day is a different day and trying to figure out what your work-life balance is, is really hard,” he said.

Instead, he continues to work out which commitments matter most to him.

Joel Dommett opens up about life with two sons

Joel and Hannah welcomed their second son, Dutch, in May. They are also parents to Wilde, who was born in September 2023.

The comedian admitted that he has felt “a bit sleep-deprived” since Dutch’s arrival. Early starts while covering Vernon Kay’s radio show have also added to his exhaustion.

His busy professional schedule includes presenting The Masked Singer. He will also host the National Television Awards for a sixth time this September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Cooper-Dommett (@hannah_cooper_)

Turning 40 left Joel feeling worried about his appearance

Alongside the challenge of juggling work and fatherhood, Joel revealed that reaching 40 in June 2025 affected him more than he expected.

He had assumed he would take the milestone in his stride. Instead, the birthday sparked sudden worries about his appearance, fitness and whether he was looking after himself properly.

Recalling his reaction, Joel confessed: “I absolutely fell apart!”

Read more: Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah makes heartbreaking confession about Royal Ascot appearance after birth of baby

Hannah was pregnant with Dutch at the time. Joel said that when he began questioning his exercise and appearance, she responded: “I’m pregnant. Can you please just worry about me for a second?”

His concerns also reflected the pressure he feels to look good on television. Joel has since launched the skincare brand FOR SKIN with This Morning presenter Ben Shephard.

Joel Dommett shared his worries about his appearance (Credit: Shutterstock)

Joel Dommett and Hannah’s love story

Joel fell in love with Hannah after their paths first crossed on social media when she sent him a cheeky emoji.

In 2017, he told ITV’s Loose Women at the time: “We met on Instagram. She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes. That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello’, now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

After a year of dating, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in a wedding in Mykonos, Greece in 2019.

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