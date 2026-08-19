Ashley Roberts has rounded off her Barbados holiday with a striking collection of beach pictures. The Pussycat Dolls singer went topless for one snap and performed cartwheels across the sand in others.

The 44-year-old posted the Instagram carousel after visiting the Caribbean island with boyfriend George Rollinson, 26. She also included a loved-up photograph of the couple enjoying their getaway together.

The holiday picture follows relationship speculation sparked by Ashley’s cryptic “heartbreak” message in May 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

Ashley Roberts shares topless Barbados beach photo

Ashley’s carousel combined romantic pictures with an athletic display on the sand. Several shots captured the singer performing a cartwheel and showing off her flexibility on the beach.

In another photograph, Ashley stood topless in the sea. She used two white flowers to cover herself while posing for the camera.

Ashley summed up the collection for her Instagram followers with the caption: “Rounding up the last of the barbs content.”

The post also featured a loved-up picture of Ashley and George together during the getaway. The couple went public with their relationship in 2024, according to The Sun.

Ashley used the post to round up the final pictures from her Caribbean trip before her tour with the Pussycat Dolls begins.

Ashley will be performing with the Pussycat Dolls next month on tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pussycat Dolls Forever UK tour begins in Birmingham

Ashley’s Caribbean break comes before the UK leg of the Pussycat Dolls Forever tour. The group will start the run in Birmingham on Tuesday, September 29.

The dates will also take the trio to Leeds, Newcastle and London. Ashley will perform as part of the trio alongside Nicole Scherzinger.

The Sun reports that the Pussycat Dolls cancelled their planned North American shows in May after failing to sell enough tickets. According to the newspaper, prices for selected UK concerts were later reduced by half.

Those reductions formed part of the AXS 2026 Summer Sale promotion. The offer included shows in Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and London.

Nicole showed her support for Ashley’s holiday update in the comments. She wrote: “I love this for you.”

Another follower shared a similarly enthusiastic response, writing: “Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous.”

Read more: Ashley Roberts’ challenging relationship with her brother, whose severe health condition has led to 20 arrests

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