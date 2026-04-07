Ashley Roberts’ challenging relationship with her brother, whose severe health condition has led to 20 arrests

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Ashley Roberts has a brother who has a severe health condition that has led to 20 arrests.

The Pussycat Dolls performer grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. Her father, Pat Roberts, was a former drummer for the Mamas & the Papas, while her mother, Peggy Lorraine, works as a Pilates instructor.

Her younger brother, Jayce, was diagnosed with a severe mental illness during his teens, and it has caused a series of traumatic experiences over the years.

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Ashley’s younger brother was diagnosed with schizophrenia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ashley Roberts brother has been arrested more than 20 times

After years of misdiagnoses, Ashley’s sibling Jayce was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 16.

“We didn’t necessarily think anything of it until he got a bit older and things started to shift a lot,” she told The Times last year.

In March 2018, Ashley’s dad died by suicide, which hugely impacted Jayce’s mental health.

Court documents, obtained by The Sun, showed that Pat was appointed as Jayce’s legal guardian after years of mental health struggles and repeated encounters with the law.

Records indicate that Jayce had been arrested more than 20 times from 2005 onwards for a range of offences. This included indecent exposure, failing to appear in court and witness intimidation.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to second-degree trespass, followed by a 2010 guilty plea for assault, described as “touched to injure”. As a result, he spent time in Maricopa County Jail.

His criminal record extends up to 2011, when he began court-mandated mental health treatment. Some charges were later dismissed due to his condition.

Following this, Jayce was placed under his father’s care. Court records from Maricopa County detailed multiple emergency hearings, compliance reviews and guardianship orders related to his treatment and well-being.

Just two months after his father’s death, records suggest Jayce failed to attend a scheduled court hearing.

Ashley’s brother has been arrested 20 times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s been a very testing time for all of us’

At the time of The Times interview in July 2025, Ashley revealed he lives in a psychiatric institution in the US.

“When I visit my brother, I get a real awakening of the freedom we all have. I’ve sort of dedicated [the rest] of my life to making sure I live it, because my brother doesn’t get to make that choice,” she added.

In 2013, Ashley opened up to Sunday People about her brother’s health.

“It’s been a very testing time for all of us. My brother’s not well. He’s been suffering from schizophrenia since he was a teenager. He’s living in a care home now and I talk to him when I can,” she said.

She also insisted the police ignored Jayce’s health condition when he got into trouble with the law.

“It’s a rough system in America and it took years for the system to finally take him on. But now he’s in a good place and getting the kind of care he needs. Yes, he’s been to prison and it was hard to get people to do the right thing to get him the right help,” Ashley continued.

“But I’m glad it wasn’t worse than it is – because it could have been.”

Ashley first appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2011 and finished in second place. 15 years later, she is taking on the jungle experience once again for the South Africa series, which launched last night (April 6).

Read more: ‘Enough is enough!’ I’m A Celebrity viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over Gemma Collins following launch show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues Tuesday, April 7 on ITV and ITVX

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