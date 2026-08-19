Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly spent time in the South of France this summer.

Royal author Andrew Lownie claims the former Duke of York travelled to the region. Reports placed the alleged sighting around Cannes and Nice.

The latest claim comes after reports that Andrew turned down King Charles’ invitation to visit Balmoral. He allegedly felt that his relatives would treat him as an outsider during the royal family’s summer gathering.

Lownie shared details of Andrew’s alleged trip in his latest Substack post. He also claimed Andrew may be looking for a property in the area.

Andrew reportedly snubbed an invite to Balmoral this summer (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s reported South of France trip

Lownie wrote: “He retains his passport and regularly travels abroad with the knowledge of the king.”

The author claimed Andrew wore a red baseball cap, white trousers, Timberland shoes and Ray-Ban glasses during the alleged sighting. He also said two women accompanied him. Lownie described one as blonde and the other as having red hair.

According to the claim, Andrew visited areas around Cannes and Nice.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation.

Lownie claims Andrew retains his passport. Express noted that people released under investigation without conditions are legally permitted to travel. There is no suggestion that the alleged trip itself involved any wrongdoing.

Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been spotted in the South of France (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Where does Andrew live now?

Andrew currently lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He moved there after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor.

King Charles removed his titles of Prince and Duke of York in October 2025. Andrew then relocated to the king’s private Sandringham estate earlier this year.

Reports later claimed Charles invited his younger brother to Balmoral this summer. However, Andrew reportedly decided against joining the family in Scotland.

A source told The Sun that Andrew felt he had “nothing to gain” by attending. The source claimed he feared his relatives would treat him as an outcast and make him feel like “an elephant in the room”.

The overseas claims also follow a family development for Andrew. His daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her third child in Lisbon on August 3, making him a grandfather for the fifth time. Eugenie has named her daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.

Andrew remains under investigation

Police arrested Andrew on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011.

Andrew remains under investigation and continues to deny wrongdoing.

King Charles issued a statement after the arrest and said the authorities had the royal family’s “full and wholehearted support and co-operation”. He added: “The law must take its course.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s plans for UK return ‘revealed’ following King Charles meeting: ‘He loves seeing his family’

Charles also said it would not be right for him to comment further while the process continued. The investigation remains ongoing.

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