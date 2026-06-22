Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah Cooper has shared a painfully honest update after a planned Royal Ascot outing ended in tears just six weeks after giving birth.

The model revealed that she tried to get ready for the races with husband Joel. But the reality of postpartum life hit hard before they even made it there.

Hannah, 35, and Joel, 40, welcomed their second child, Dutch Cooper-Dommett, in May. They also share son Wilde, who is two.

She told fans on Instagram that the day quickly unravelled. What started as a rare chance to go “OUT OUT” became an emotional moment at home instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Cooper-Dommett (@hannah_cooper_)

Why Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah turned back before Ascot

Hannah did not hide how excited she felt at first. She wrote: “ROYAL Ascot DISASTER. Had every intention of doing a GRWM, an OOTD, a BTS… because I was finally going OUT OUT.”

She then laid bare the reality of getting ready at six weeks postpartum. Hannah added: “Posh OUT OUT. 6 weeks postpartum.

“LOOK AT ME GO. Cut to: squeezing into a dress, packing breast pumps, sticking on breast pads, safety-pinning my new boobs into place and taking the obligatory ‘look at us all posh’ photos.”

That was the point when the whole plan fell apart. She wrote: “Got in the car. Looked at the photos.

Joel and Hannah recently welcomed their second child (Credit: Fred Duval)

“Didn’t recognise myself. Panicked, turned around and went home.”

Hannah tried again in a different outfit. But the second attempt ended the same way.

She said: “Changed outfit. Tried again. Same result. Tears because I missed the old ‘who cares, let’s just go out and have a good time’ Hannah.”

Photos from the day showed Hannah first in an off-white gown. She later changed into a polka-dot midi dress with a black fascinator.

‘Be kinder to yourself’

After the tears, Hannah found comfort in a quiet moment with her newborn. She wrote: “Close door. Sniff my 6-week-old baby’s head while breastfeeding… Order restored.”

She also shared a message many new mothers will understand. Hannah wrote: “New Mum lesson: be kinder to yourself.”

Then she added: “Six weeks ago I grew and gave birth to an ENTIRE human. Maybe I don’t need to be ‘back’ to anything yet. Maybe it’s okay if I don’t recognise myself some days.

Joel Dommett’s previous candid story about family life Joel Dommett has previously shared light-hearted stories about becoming a dad. On the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, he recalled nearly missing the birth of son Wilde while ordering food at the hospital. That anecdote is often referenced alongside newer updates from Hannah and Joel because it shows how openly they talk about the realities of parenthood.

“Maybe it’s okay if I’m not ready.”

Hannah made clear that she still feels hopeful. She wrote: “The old me isn’t gone – she’s just making room for this new version. Hannah 2.0 (Watch out world!!).”

She signed off with a sweet nod to Joel too. Hannah added: “For now, I’m a little more IN IN than OUT OUT. And that’s okay too. PS. @joeldommett you looked great though!”

Hannah opened up about her feelings six weeks after giving birth (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Joel’s old birth story adds another glimpse into family life

The couple have never hidden the chaos of early parenthood. Joel previously revealed that he almost missed the birth of their first child while ordering food at the private hospital.

Speaking on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, he recalled: “What I didn’t know was that whilst I was out of the room, she woke up and they said, ‘Oh, it’s time to push, it’s time to birth your baby.'”

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He then shared the line that stunned listeners. Joel said: “One nurse goes, ‘I don’t know,’ and another nurse goes, ‘He’s next door having a lamb shank.'”