I’m A Celebrity star with tattoos of Ant and Dec on his feet reveals bizarre reason he had it done

I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett, who has tattoos of Ant and Dec on his feet, has revealed the bizarre reason he had them done.

The comedian, who was on the show a decade ago, revealed all during a recent podcast appearance.

Joel has a weird tattoo on his leg (Credit: Cover Images)

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I’m A Celebrity star Joel Dommett reveals bizarre Ant and Dec tattoos

During an appearance on Harriet Rose’s By The Way… podcast, Joel Dommett opened up on why exactly he got Ant and Dec’s names tattooed on his feet.

The Masked Singer star, 40, first appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2016, finishing as a runner-up to Scarlett Moffatt.

Following his successful stint on the show, Joel then co-hosted the I’m A Celeb spin-off, Extra Camp, from 2017 to 2019.

It was during this stint that he got his bizarre tattoo.

“I do have Ant & Dec tattooed on my ankles. I thought it was a really funny thing to do because we’re all looking for content. And I thought…I was hosting Extra Camp, which was the extra show of I’m a Celeb at the time,” he explained.

“I was walking past the tattoo studio and was like, wouldn’t it be funny if I just got a tattoo of Ant and Dec?”

Joel showed off his tattoos on the show (Credit: ITV)

Joel’s tattoo

Continuing, he said: “Got it done. And they were just a little freaked out by it, I think…”

“Was there either one of them was less freaked out, or were they both just equally sort of restraining order?” Harriet asked.

Joel replied, “‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ You know, it’s really funny in my mind. This happens a lot with me. I really commit to the things.

“And then the level of commitment freaks everyone else out.”

Ant and Dec were loving the tats (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s reactions

Joel showed off his tattoos to Ant and Dec during an episode of Extra Camp back in 2019.

“Guys, before you go, I’ve got a little reveal for you,” he said.

I promise you this is absolutely real. I’ve known you now for four years, and you’ve been a big part of my life…”

Ant then interrupted, saying they’d seen the pictures of Joel’s new tats on Instagram.

“Yay! Good lad!” Ant exclaimed as Joel’s new inking was shown.

“Why would you do that?” Dec asked.

“I want you to be with me forever,” Joel replied.

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