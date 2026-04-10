From Tony Bellew to Stacey Solomon, every star we’d prefer to see on I’m A Celebrity as ITV slammed over Sinitta signing

I’m A Celebrity may have pulled together a star-studded all-stars line-up for its South Africa series, but not everyone is convinced ITV got it right.

With hundreds of former campmates to choose from, some viewers have been left questioning certain casting decisions, even as the latest series continues to deliver plenty of drama.

Sinitta wasn’t coming across badly, until she had a row with Gemma Collins (Credit: ITV)

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Viewers question I’m A Celebrity South Africa line-up

The current series, which launched on April 6, features familiar faces including Scarlett Moffatt, Adam Thomas and standout star Gemma Collins.

However, it is the inclusion of Sinitta and David Haye that has sparked the most debate among viewers watching at home.

Both entered Main Camp at the start of the series, but it did not take long for opinions to form. David’s introduction drew criticism from some viewers, particularly over comments that were perceived as misogynistic.

Meanwhile, Sinitta found herself at the centre of tension after clashing with Gemma Collins, questioning her West End role and calling it “a joke signing”.

“David and Sinitta, I wouldn’t mind if you went home today,” one viewer wrote. “Of all the campmates they could’ve picked, why David and Sinitta?!” another added.

Social media is alight with regrets that Tony Bellew didn’t sign up for the all-stars series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Fans share who they would rather see

The backlash has led many viewers to suggest alternative names they believe would have made stronger additions to the line-up.

One of the most popular picks has been Tony Bellew. He appeared on the show in 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite.

“If this was live, I’d seriously consider starting a petition to get Tony Bellew back in camp to sort the idiots,” one viewer said. Another added: “Should’ve put Tony Bellew in.”

Others have called for the return of Lady Colin Campbell. She appeared in 2015. And chef Rosemary Shrager, who competed in 2012.

“The fact we got the abysmal David Hayes over this icon on the show. Abysmal,” one fan commented, sharing an image of the TV chef.

We’d love to see Stacey Solomon return (Credit: YouTube)

Calls for more ITV legends to join next series of I’m A Celebrity

Some viewers have also pointed out that the all-stars series feels a little light on former winners.

Names like Matt Willis, who won series six, and Stacey Solomon, crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010, have both been suggested as ideal returnees.

There have even been calls for a husband-and-wife appearance from Stacey and fellow winner Joe Swash. As well as a comeback for Giovanna Fletcher. She won during the show’s Wales-based series in 2020.

With such a rich history of campmates to choose from, it seems fans have plenty of opinions on who should have made the cut.

Read more: ‘You can eat me if you’re hungry!’ Gemma Collins’ best I’m A Celebrity one-liners

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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