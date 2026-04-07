I‘m A Celebrity South Africa got off to a fiery start on Monday night (April 6), with David Haye already finding himself at the centre of backlash over his treatment of fellow campmates.

The boxing legend, 45, who first appeared on the show back in 2012, made his return alongside a host of familiar faces for the second series of the hit spin-off. But it was his early decisions in camp that quickly got viewers talking.

David won his first challenge (Credit: ITV)

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I’m A Celebrity star David Haye sparks backlash

It didn’t take long for tensions to surface during the opening episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Before entering camp, the celebrities were divided into teams for one of their first trials.

The challenge saw David and Scarlett Moffatt locked in shacks filled with snakes, crocodiles and even an exploding toilet. With guidance from Mo Farah, Ashley Roberts and Beverley Callard, they had to locate keys to escape before the clock ran out.

After winning the trial, David was given the power to choose who would join his team. Those left unpicked would be sent to the less desirable secondary camp, Savannah Scrub.

Campmates in Savannah Scrub face basic conditions, including wooden beds, rationed food and no door on their toilet.

Sinitta clashed with David (Credit: ITV)

David condemns Beverley and Sinitta on first episode of I’m A Celeb South Africa

David chose Scarlett to join him, leaving 69-year-old Beverley to head to the secondary camp.

“Up yours — I will get my own back,” she fumed. Later, she added, “David Haye flipping sent me to Savannah Scrub! I was thinking, ‘You’re going to get it, mate, you are going to get it’.

“I’ve thought about this, over the hours, thinking that I’m going to chin him and all the rest of it.”

Scarlett also questioned David’s decision. “I did appreciate you picking us, but I just think anyone of the age for a free bus pass shouldn’t be sent to Savannah Scrub,” she said.

Later in the episode, David chose Seann Walsh over 62-year-old Sinitta. “I think it’s pretty obvious,” he said when asked about his reasoning.

“That’s just rude,” she replied. However, Sinitta proved him wrong by winning her trial, condemning Seann to the Savannah Scrub.

Beverley was defended by fans (Credit: ITV)

David slammed

Viewers were quick to react on Twitter, with many criticising David’s treatment of Beverley and Sinitta.

“David Haye, what a misogynistic [bleep]. Hope he gets his [bleep] handed to him,” one fan wrote.

“Ok…David to go out first hopefully,” another added.

“Alpha males have always ruined #imaceleb. I’m sure Haye will fulfill that job this season,” a third commented.

“What has David Haye got against women over 60, may I ask?” another fumed. “Not a fan of David Haye tbh,” a fifth said.

“David is very lucky it’s not public vote, cos he’d be gone first. Out to make enemies with everyone & it’s not a good look,” another viewer claimed.

“Sending a 70-year-old woman to the [bleep] camp is certainly a choice,” another remarked.

With the series only just underway, it’s clear David’s actions have already divided opinion among fans.

Read more: 5 complaints as I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches to mixed reviews

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (Tuesday, April 7) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So who are you backing to win from the all-star I’m A Celebrity cast? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.