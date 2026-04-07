5 complaints as I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches to mixed reviews

I’m a Celebrity South Africa returned to our screens on Monday night (April 6), but it appears the show has already been hit with numerous complaints from viewers.

The all-stars series kicked off with familiar faces including Adam Thomas and Ashley Roberts leading the camps. However, despite the excitement around the returning line-up, the first episode left many feeling underwhelmed.

So, with numerous complaints about the show itself, let’s take a look at what viewers have been saying.

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I’m A Celebrity has kicked off to mixed reviews (Credit: ITV)

1. Too many ads

Every year this seems to be a recurring complaint, and it didn’t take long for fans to voice their frustration once again.

Just as the celebs began their trial, the show cut to a break – something that didn’t go unnoticed. One viewer fumed: “Not these [bleep]ing ads again.”

Another added: “And now the ads start again. I suppose they have to earn the money to pay these people.”

“I forgot how annoying it was when they go to an ad break as soon as the trial starts,” a third commented.

Ant and Dec are back to front the series for the second time (Credit: ITV)

2. Some think the show feels staged

However, the adverts weren’t the only issue for viewers, with many claiming the show lacked authenticity.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “This all feels enormously flat and staged.”

Another agreed: “It feels a bit staged this year..”

With the series bringing back former contestants, some suggested the format may feel less natural as the celebrities already know how the show works.

Beverley and Adam lost the trial (Credit: ITV)

3. I’m A Celebrity fans issue complaints over editing

Alongside claims it felt staged, viewers also criticised the editing, suggesting it was overly produced.

One commented: “Another ITV show that needs putting out of it’s misery. Same trials, same music, same editing. Just boring rubbish.”

“I don’t see the point in I’m A Celebrity South Africa. It’s pre-recorded, heavily edited.. boring!” another added.

Many fans thought the camps were TV sets (Credit: ITV)

4. Complaints over I’m A Celebrity campsites

The camps themselves also came under fire, with viewers suggesting they didn’t feel like the jungle setting fans are used to.

One viewer joked: “Looks like a set. They could stage a lunar landing here.”

Another added: “The camps look super stage managed.”

A third commented: “These camps look far too clean. They look like they are in a studio. At least the Australian one actually looks like it is in the jungle.”

It started with the same style of trials (Credit: ITV)

5. Viewers feel show is too repetitive

After so many years on air, some fans felt the format has become predictable and repetitive.

The launch episode followed the familiar format of celebrities arriving by helicopter and taking part in a high-rise trial, which didn’t impress everyone. So, it’s not a surprise that one of the I’m A Celebrity complaints was about how “boring” it had become.

One viewer said: “Well that was the dullest first episode of I’m A Celebrity ever. The two camps look like studio sets, and don’t get me started on the number of ad breaks.”

“That first trial was [bleep]ing dragging. Boring me already,” another added.

A third wrote: “That was boring as hell, the bits I paid attention to anyway. Hopefully it will improve.”

With so many complaints after just one episode, the show may have some work to do to win viewers back.

Read more: Adam Thomas’ 6-year-old daughter’s brutal response to ‘useless’ dad on I’m A Celebrity