I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas brutally roasted by daughter after disastrous trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa returned with a bang on Monday night (April 6) – but it wasn’t the strongest start for Adam Thomas, who left viewers cringing after his first trial.

The All Stars spin-off of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! saw familiar faces head back into camp, including Beverley Callard, Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt, with Gemma Collins still to make her entrance.

But while fans had plenty to say about Adam’s performance, it was his six-year-old daughter Elsie who delivered the most savage verdict.

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Beverley and Adam lost the trial (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas took on first trial with Beverley Callard

Adam was thrown straight into the action as he took on the first trial alongside Beverley Callard.

Strapped back-to-back, the pair had to balance on a raised platform while collecting star pieces and completing a puzzle. One wrong move would send them tumbling – and cost them time.

Although both teams managed to collect their stars, Adam and Beverley lost valuable seconds after a fall. But the real issue came when it took Adam nine minutes to complete the puzzle, handing victory to the opposing team.

As a result, Adam was sent to the worse camp – where things didn’t improve, as he, Beverley and Shaun Walsh quickly realised none of them could cook.

Adam’s daughter watched the show with him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam’s daughter reacts to I’m A Celebrity trial

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Adam asked his daughter Elsie what she thought of his performance. And she didn’t hold back.

“Do you think I’m doing well?” he asked.

Laughing, she replied: “No. You don’t know how to cook. You are useless. And you can’t even set a fire. Oh, and you can’t do a jigsaw.”

When he pushed further about the trial, Elsie simply rolled her eyes, later adding: “It’s your opinion. You have done it.” She did admit she “did enjoy” watching the show though.

Sharing the clip, Adam joked: “You can always rely on kids to tell you the truth!”

With the series only just getting started, Adam still has plenty of time to redeem himself – and maybe even win over his toughest critic at home.

Read more: Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV after ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity co-star