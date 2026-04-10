‘Do you think he denies them water?’ Gemma Collins hailed as ‘saviour’ of I’m A Celebrity South Africa thanks to her iconic one-liners

Gemma Collins is stealing the spotlight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa and viewers cannot get enough of her.

The former TOWIE favourite arrived as a latecomer alongside Craig Charles, but it is Gemma who has quickly become one of the most talked-about stars of the all-stars series.

From chaotic moments to unforgettable one-liners, fans are already calling her the highlight of the show.

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Gemma lost her eating trial but did generate a whole new world of memes (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins wins over fans on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Reality queen Gemma Collins has brought drama, humour and completely unfiltered commentary to I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Even though the series is still unfolding, she has already delivered a string of meme-worthy moments that have viewers quoting her online. It is not just what she says, but how she says it, swinging from panic to confidence in seconds.

That unpredictable energy is exactly why fans believe she has breathed new life into the show.

Gemma Collins really wasn’t a fan of Savannah Scrub (Credit: ITV)

‘Bed-gate’ leaves Gemma Collins unimpressed

Life in Savannah Scrub has not been easy, especially when it comes to sleeping arrangements.

Gemma compared the camp to “Bedrock, something out of The Flintstones” as she struggled through her first nights. After attempting to settle in, she urged viewers to “call her agent” before asking: “What have I done in my life to deserve this?”

Her complaints did not stop there. “I’m gonna need back surgery after one night’s sleep,” she said the next day.

By day three, she delivered another standout line, telling Beverley Callard: “I have never experienced wood that is so hard.”

Trials bring drama and classic Gemma moments

Gemma’s Bushtucker Trials have also delivered plenty of memorable scenes.

During her eating trial, she exclaimed: “Sorry I can’t, I’m gonna die, I’m gonna be hospitalised!” as she struggled with springbok brains.

Back in camp, she added: “I think I’m losing my eyesight,” blaming the experience for her vision.

Her next trial saw her fearing the worst before it had even properly begun. “I can’t die!” she cried, even as the water level remained low.

Name a more iconic star… we’ll wait… Credit: ITV)

Gemma keeps spirits up in camp

Despite the tough conditions, Gemma has kept her humour firmly intact.

After another lost trial, she joked to her campmates: “You can eat me if you get hungry, that’ll keep you full for a few weeks.”

She also shared an unusual take on air fryers, revealing she got rid of hers after just one use. “The minute it went on, I felt like it sucked all the air from my kitchen, like I couldn’t get any oxygen,” she said.

More Gemma Collins moments still to come?

With the camps now merged, Gemma has already come face-to-face with David Haye following their earlier clash over water during a trial.

After quipping: “He’s in a permanent throuple, the geezer” and “Do you think he denies them water?”, viewers are expecting even more iconic lines in the episodes ahead.

If her time in camp so far is anything to go by, Gemma Collins is far from finished delivering standout moments.

Read more: Full story behind Gemma Collins departure from Chicago following clash with Sinitta

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

So what’s your Gemma quote of the series? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.