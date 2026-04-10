Full story behind Gemma Collins’ Chicago role: ‘undeniable’ audition; sudden withdrawal; ‘next level’ injury

I’m A Celebrity South Africa contestants Gemma Collins and Sinitta found themselves at the centre of an awkward moment during Thursday night’s episode, as a conversation about Gemma’s past role in Chicago quickly turned tense.

During Thursday’s episode (April 9), Gemma arrived at Main Camp alongside fellow Savannah Scrub campmates Beverley Callard, Seann Walsh and Adam Thomas. But it didn’t take long before things became uncomfortable…

Gemma clashed with Sinitta over Chicago (Credit: ITV)

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I’m A Celebrity: Gemma Collins and Sinitta clash over the GC’s Chicago role

Back in 2022, Gemma had landed a role in a touring production of Chicago, where she was due to play Mama Morton — a part that would have marked her stage debut.

The casting came shortly after Sinitta had taken on the same role the previous year. However, Gemma ultimately withdrew from the show before opening night.

When asked about it in camp, Gemma explained: “I had a terrible injury. It was something to do with the insurance.”

But Sinitta admitted she had doubts at the time, saying: “Okay. We were like, ‘Is this some sort of joke announcement?’”

Gemma was quick to defend herself, replying: “Not a joke Sinitta. I auditioned for it and got it fair and square. Did all the training and everything. Had the voice coach.”

Sinitta doubled down, adding: “I’m sorry, I’m going to admit it, when I heard you were doing it, I thought it was a joke announcement.”

Sinitta accused Gemma of being a joke (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not a joke’

Clearly taken aback, Gemma responded: “For what reason Sinitta?”

Sinitta then referenced Gemma’s infamous 2017 appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, when she fell through a trapdoor while presenting — suggesting that moment had shaped her opinion.

She said: “Just because, I think the last thing I’d seen… I think you’d just presented something at an awards and fallen off the stage. It was kind of like you were more of a comedian.”

Gemma hit back firmly, saying: “I don’t think you’d get casted as Mama Morton in Chicago if you didn’t pass the audition.”

Meanwhile, she expressed in the Telegraph: “I’m not a joke darling, I’m not a joke. I have done everything in my life on my own. I was just taken aback.”

The tense exchange left viewers questioning what really happened with Gemma’s Chicago role — and there’s more to the story.

‘We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role’

In March 2022, Gemma was officially announced as Mama Morton for the UK and Ireland tour of Chicago, with plans to begin performances in May.

As mentioned on I’m A Celebrity, she had auditioned for the role — and according to producer David Ian, she impressed from the start.

“We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role,” he said at the time.

“She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of ‘Mama Morton’ on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

Gemma withdraws days before opening night

Just one week before she was due to take to the stage, Gemma pulled out of the production due to injury.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK Tour of the show due to a knee injury.”

Following her exit, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards stepped in to take over the role.

‘Surely no one is surprised by this!’

Her sudden withdrawal sparked mixed reactions online.

“I’m not surprised at all,” one user wrote.

“This is as surprising as blue denim,” another commented.

“Surely no one is surprised by this!” a third added.

However, others were disappointed to see her step away from the show.

“Heartbroken,” one fan shared.

“GUTTED,” another wrote.

Gemma said her injury was painful (Credit: Instagram)

‘The swelling is next level’

After revealing her injury, Gemma documented her recovery on social media, including undergoing cryotherapy treatment on her knee.

“The swelling is next level,” she wrote.

“My leg has ballooned with my knee hopefully this will take the swelling down,” she added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers notice blatant blunder after Gemma Collins loses eating trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1

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