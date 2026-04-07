Gemma Collins shocks I’m A Celebrity fans as she ‘single-handedly saves the whole series’ with ‘redemption era’ performance

I’m a Celebrity South Africa continued tonight (April 7), with Gemma Collins making a jaw-dropping return alongside Craig Charles – and instantly stealing the show.

The series – back for its second all-stars run – kicked off on Monday. But Gemma and Craig arrived late, much to the frustration of viewers, entering as part of the dramatic latecomer twist.

And tonight, they didn’t hold back – diving straight into a brutal Bushtucker Trial.

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The GC made a dramatic return – and fans loved it (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins takes on brutal I’m A Celebrity eating trial

After insisting she was entering camp as “just Gemma” and not her GC alter ego, she wasted no time throwing herself into the Gut Instinct Bushtucker Trial.

Determined to banish memories of her infamous three-day stint, Gemma faced dishes including Fish Eye Pie, Terror-rine, Brain Freeze and Bloody Moory Shots.

The twist? She and Craig had to secretly decide how many portions they’d commit to – with the highest bidder forced to eat the lot.

Gemma played the game – and viewers clocked it (Credit: ITV)

But in a shock twist, Gemma didn’t panic – she played it.

Bluffing like a pro, she piled the pressure onto Craig, forcing him to commit to more and more gruesome servings as she kept her cool.

As the episode ended on a tense cliffhanger, Gemma boldly declared she would “smash” a full tray of Bloody Moory Shots to secure a win for Savannah Scrub.

And fans are already convinced – this is her redemption era.

Viewers reckon Gemma has already saved the series (Credit: ITV)

Viewers stunned by ‘redemption era’ Gemma

“20 minutes into her stint and Gemma has overcome her helicopter fear and bossed an eating trial… this carry job she’s about to do!” said one viewer.

“Obsessed with Gemma wanting to prove herself after last time,” another wrote.

“Gemma going back to pretend to grab extra pieces to force Craig to grab more… strategic queen,” said a third.

“Gemma is deffo determined this time,” another agreed.

“We love to see Gemma’s redemption arc already,” one fan added.

“Gemma actually doing great at this trial!! GAGGED! Her redemption era begins!” said another.

The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger (Credit: ITV)

“I’m so happy Gemma is proving everyone wrong,” another commented.

“Gemma Collins is so much smarter than people give her credit for. And she’s just proving it,” said another.

“This episode has been so much better than yesterday. Gemma has single-handedly saved the whole series already!” another added.

Read more: Where I’m A Celebrity South Africa is filmed and when it was recorded

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm.

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