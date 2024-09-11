NTAs host Joel Dommett became a dad for the first time last year as he welcomed a son with his wife Hannah.

The TV presenter, who hosts the awards ceremony live from London’s O2 on September 11, welcomed Wilde in September 2023.

But how has the first 12 months been for Joel and Hannah? Let’s take a look.

Joel is hosting the NTAs tonight (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett son

Last September, Hannah wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of little Wilde’s tiny feet: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

In June this year, Joel opened up about being a dad.

He told The Sun: “Being a dad is an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

“It really is like a rollercoaster in the way that when you’re going up, you’re so stressed, and then it gets to the top and then it goes over and you’re like ‘this is the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life and I love it so much.’

“And then every day is like you get to the end of the ride, and you’re so knackered. It’s absolutely insane, and I honestly, really, really love it.”

Joel said since becoming a dad to Wilde, he’s also become more emotional. He admitted he kept “just randomly crying in Sainsbury’s”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett)

Why Joel almost missed the birth of his son

The star previously revealed the reason he almost missed Wilde’s birth.

Speaking on the Dish podcast, Joel explained: “About twelve hours in, we’re then in the throes of it. It’s happening. The gown is off, the contractions are happening quickly, there’s urine on the floor, it’s all going on I’m just trying my best, you know.

“That’s the point where the duck with a red wine jus arrives. And, immediately the room smells so much and my wife’s like, ‘What’s that smell?’ And I have to say, ‘It’s duck with a red wine jus.’

“I’m trying to eat this duck with a red wine jus as quickly as possible because I’m not going to get rid of it. And she’s like, ‘What did you get for me?’ And I say, ‘A ham sandwich.’ I got her a ham sandwich. And I give her the ham sandwich, I eat the duck with red wine jus, and then the birth ended up being very long.”

Joel said that he went back to watching TV as Hannah was sleeping. He then decided to order off the menu again.

Joel and wife Hannah welcomed son Wilde last year (Credit: Cover Images)

He revealed: “We got to about thirty hours in. Too long! I’m like, I’ve got to go back for the Friends rerun. And she has an epidural and she has a little sleep, and they said, after you’ve had your sleep, you’re gonna push and your baby’s gonna be born.

“While she was having a sleep, I thought this is a perfect time for another meal. And so I didn’t make the same mistake as before I left the room.

“What I didn’t know was that whilst I was out of the room, she woke up and they said, ‘Oh, it’s time to push, it’s time to birth your baby.’ So she starts pushing and delivering the baby and then suddenly sort of like, ‘Where’s my husband? Where’s my husband?’

“One nurse goes, ‘I don’t know,’ and another nurse goes, ‘He’s next door having a lamb shank.'”

Oops!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett)

Joel on having a second baby

Despite the joys of having a little one, Joel has admitted he’s “scared” to have a second child.

He told the Mirror in June: “To be honest, Wilde sleeps pretty well. We are really lucky. Although the start is always pretty mad.

“The problem is it’s luring us into having another child because he is so chill. Everyone I have spoken to who has a chill sleeping first baby had a nightmare second one. I ‘m scared.”

Read more: This Morning viewers fume over Rochelle and Joel following ‘car crash’ segment: ‘Get rid!’

Watch Joel host the NTAs tonight from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.