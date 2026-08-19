James Jordan reveals ‘really tough’ living situation after Ola marriage split

James Jordan has spoken candidly about his new living situation after his split from wife Ola Jordan, admitting the past few years have been “tough”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals recently announced they had split after 26 years together. James has now confirmed that he moved out of their family home several months ago.

Speaking to Angela Scanlon and Craig Doyle on Wednesday’s This Morning, James said: “It’s been a tough few years.”

He then added: “I moved out a few months ago, and it has been really tough.”

However, he made clear that he did not want to discuss the breakdown of the marriage in detail without Ola present.

He explained: “I find it hard to talk about, and I’m not going to speak about it too much, because I don’t think it’s fair on her… It’s a tricky one.”

Ola and James Jordan used to be on Strictly (Credit: Shutterstock)

James Jordan discusses living alone after split from Ola

James appeared on the ITV programme alongside fellow former Strictly professional Brendan Cole. The pair were promoting their podcast, Manopause, which focuses on men’s mental health.

During the conversation, Brendan revealed that he regularly checks in with his friend. James said having somebody available to talk to had provided important support during a difficult period.

Describing how dramatically his day-to-day life has changed, James said: “I’m now sitting in a one bedroom apartment on my own, at night, watching TV, going ‘what is going on?'”

He added: “But I just feel I need that time to find myself again.”

Read more: Telling ‘signs’ James and Ola Jordan’s marriage was ‘on the rocks’ years ago

James also hopes the new podcast will encourage people to discuss men’s emotional struggles more openly. He said women may also recognise some of those experiences in their husbands or partners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

James and Ola’s co-parenting

James and Ola met at a dance competition in Blackpool in 1999. They married in 2003 and later found fame as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple share six-year-old daughter Ella. In their joint separation statement, they stressed that her wellbeing remained their main concern.

They said: “Our absolute priority, now and always, is our beautiful daughter Ella. She’s at the centre of everything we do. We are committed to co-parenting her with all the love, care and stability she deserves.”

James also addressed his mental health in that statement. He acknowledged that he had struggled more than people realised and said he needed time to reach a healthier place for himself and Ella.

The pair described the separation as an emotional and painful process. They added that neither of them currently knew what the future would hold and asked people to show privacy and compassion.

For now, James said he feels he needs time to find himself again and hopes the podcast will encourage discussion of men’s mental health.

If you are struggling, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.

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