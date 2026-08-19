Kate Ferdinand has documented her trip to O Beach Ibiza with husband Rio Ferdinand on Instagram.

The pictures showed the couple enjoying the day club as Burna Boy performed. Kate wore a pink Burberry bikini and matching sarong, while former footballer Rio opted for a white vest.

The sunny update offered a lighter glimpse of the couple alongside their candid conversations about marriage. During a live Blended discussion, Kate rejected claims that she married Rio for his money.

Rio and Kate have a blended family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Ferdinand wears pink bikini at O Beach Ibiza

Kate completed her Burberry look with tinted sunglasses and a gold pendant. She styled her blonde hair in loose waves for the day out.

Her Instagram gallery combined posed photographs with playful moments between her and Rio. The couple joined friends at the venue, while Rio also posed for a picture with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

The pair had visited another Ibiza club the previous evening. Kate chose sparkling semi-sheer trousers and a brown crop top for that night out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

‘You all look amazing!’

Her followers were quick to rush to the comments section, with one user writing: “Living for these.”

“You all look incredible x,” another person shared.

“Lovely pics, guys. You gorgeous lot!!” a third remarked.

“You all look amazing,” a fourth said.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand address public perceptions of their marriage

During their live Blended chat with co-host Cilla Kessie, Kate and Rio discussed how other people view their relationship.

Addressing the claims made about her, Kate said: “People think I’m a gold digger, I’m with him for money. I’m basically his nanny that he doesn’t pay.”

However, she insisted that she feels secure enough in her marriage not to engage with such comments.

Kate added: “I always say if I wanted to pick a rich man I could have picked a lot easier one without all the kids. If it was just a money thing, it’s true though.”

She then told Rio: “I’m here because I love you, there are great things and there are hard things.”

Kate and Rio began dating in 2016 and married in 2019. Together they have son Cree and daughter Shae. Kate also co-parents Rio’s children Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Rio Ferdinand on creating a blended family

Rio’s first wife Rebecca died from breast cancer in 2015. During the Blended discussion, he spoke candidly about grief, parenthood and the changes that followed Kate’s arrival in the family’s life.

Rio admitted that he had considered whether Kate’s life might have proved less complicated without him. He acknowledged both the happiness and the stress that their relationship had brought.

He also said creating a blended family “wasn’t a smooth transition” and explained that he needed to adapt. Rio stressed the importance of giving Kate room to parent his children while keeping an open conversation about boundaries.

He said: “When you’ve got kids and someone new is coming in, you have to give them the space to parent and trust them but set the boundaries too.”

The couple’s comments offered a personal insight into their marriage, while their Ibiza photographs captured them relaxing together during their summer break.

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