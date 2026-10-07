Maura Higgins has divided fans on social media after bagging the first nine of the series on Dancing With the Stars.

The Irish reality star, 35, topped the leaderboard after dazzling the judges when she danced the waltz to Mariah Carey’s If It’s Over with her pro partner Mark Ballas. The dancing duo first crossed paths filming in the Traitors castle in Scotland for the US series.

It come just days after the Love Island star confessed she had been left in tears amid rehearsals recently.

Following her most recent performance, social media was ablaze with fans sharing their thoughts on whether they felt Maura had deserved the nine, including one who claimed: “That 9 was too much.”

Maura Higgins topped the leaderboard on Dancing With the Stars (Credit: DWTS YouTube)

Maura Higgins splits fans over DWTS score

Another person said: “Personally I feel like if this earned a 9, other dances from tonight so far should’ve as well.”

Someone else commented: “Okay it was great, but idk [I don’t know] if i would’ve broken out the 9 paddle since we scored all of those other equally great dances with all 8s.”

One person said: “She was fantastic but next to Jenna/Harry/Ezra I’d say each of them deserved a 9 for their dances before Mauras..”

Another fan remarked: “Okay Maura is my girl she’s killing it but if she got one 9, Ezra deserved 3 of them.”

Additionally, one added: “I’m sorry they were great but the first nine is crazy.”

It wasn’t all negative as others championed the reality star’s performance on the dancefloor.

One person wrote: “Sorry to the haters but that waltz was so on point technically, she deserved one 9.”

Maura Higgins dazzled in nude sequinned dress on Dancing With the Stars (Credit: DWTS YouTube)

Another added: “I’m shocked that people are shocked at her getting a 9…like what?? That was amazing. Best dance of the night FOR SURE.”

Some went as far to even predict Maura would make the final among other contestants. One person wrote on X: “Amber Glenn and Maura Higgins are so cutie. My princesses I will get you to the finale #dwts.”

Another wrote: “Maura, Ezra, Harry and Amber even Tatyana, we will be taking you to that damm final.”

Someone else declared: “Calling it now: final four will be Ezra, Amber, Maura, and Harry. #dwts.”

Maura Higgins in tears over criticism

Recently, Maura admitted to crying in the toilets after receiving negative criticism from the judges.

Finalist Alix Earle told Maura on Get Ready with Me podcast: “Last year I was in the bathroom stall and one of the producers heard me crying and was like ‘Hi let’s get you out on camera.'”

The Love Island star responded: “Oh my god I cried in the bathroom too yesterday. They love it and I don’t want to cry on camera and then I ended up breaking down.”

Alix was sympathic saying it “happens”, getting Maura to open up more about her experience.

Read more: Maura Higgins teases new romance as she shares gushing update following Pete Wicks split

She added: “It’s crazy though because why am I crying? Because I’m not a crier then I just get so annoyed at myself and think I’m pathetic and I’m so terrible at everything.”

Maura also confessed: “I don’t usually cry, I’m more of a suffer in silence girl. I usually wait until I get home and I can’t hold in my tears and it’s week two, I don’t know what’s happening.”

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