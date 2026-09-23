Maura Higgins has admitted she became overwhelmed during an emotional Dancing With the Stars rehearsal.

Speaking to US Weekly after the September 22 live show, she described struggling through rehearsals with Mark Ballas.

“I couldn’t hold it in, like, I had a lump in my throat,” Maura said.

“I was hormonal, I was tired, I was mentally, physically exhausted,” she added. The choreography would not settle in her mind, while the performance deadline kept moving closer. Maura said she usually keeps difficult feelings private, making the emotional moment especially frustrating for her.

The Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas partnership faced a rapid turnaround before viral hits night on September 22. Mark taught her a cha-cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s September for the themed episode.

With just three days available, Maura feared the steps would not settle before showtime.

Maura Higgins is dancing with pro Mark Ballas on DWTS (Credit: Disney+ / YouTube)

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas recover on DWTS live show

Despite the difficult rehearsals, Mark confirmed the routine eventually clicked. The judges awarded 19 points from a possible 30. That result put them second, immediately below a three-way tie at the top. Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn shared first place after the live programme.

Mark said the pair do not become annoyed with each other. Instead, Maura becomes frustrated by the task and her own expectations. He believes pressure can be useful, although he does not want Maura blaming herself.

“That’s the show, that’s why we’re here,” Mark told her during training.

Mark also reminded Maura that she entered the competition without a dancing background. His patient approach became particularly important when the cha-cha failed to stick during rehearsals.

Dancing With the Stars workload tests Maura Higgins

The long hours have already changed Maura’s view of the contest. She said she is working harder than ever before, despite reaching only the second week. Her comments revealed how quickly the ballroom schedule became mentally and physically demanding.

Maura also acknowledged that she spends too much time in her head during rehearsals. She now wants to relax, enjoy the opportunity and remember that the programme remains a dream. That is proving difficult while each new routine arrives under a tight deadline.

Maura and Mark previously appeared together in season four of The Traitors. However, ballroom has given them a very different challenge. Mark is a three-time mirrorball champion, while Maura entered without his technical experience. His calm approach has helped her manage the demanding training schedule.

Maura said she was emotional during rehearsals (Credit: IPA)

Maura Higgins receives advice from Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna has also encouraged Maura to enjoy the experience and reduce the pressure. Lisa previously competed on Dancing With the Stars during its second season in 2006. She later appeared alongside Maura on The Traitors.

Read more: Maura Higgins at centre of Dancing With The Stars ‘favouritism’ claims

Her advice centred on enjoying the process rather than loading every routine with expectations. Maura admitted she has so far done the opposite by putting intense pressure on herself. For now, she remains committed to training as the competition moves beyond week two.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+ in the United States.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.