Kelly Osbourne has condemned cruel remarks about her weight while revealing she remains unwell following her father’s death.

RadarOnline reported that the 41-year-old linked her changed appearance to grief and illness during an upheaval in her life.

The remarks follow months of scrutiny around Kelly’s weight, including concern surrounding public appearances.

She said: “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down.”

Kelly also questioned why anyone expected her to recover quickly or appear unaffected while her life remained difficult.

Kelly faced concerns over her weight following Ozzy’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Osbourne addresses comments on her weight

Her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died aged 76 in July 2025. His death has shaped Kelly’s explanation for both her health difficulties and the changes people have noticed.

Kelly said she was doing her best after the loss, with family now providing her main reason to continue. She explained that her social posts show happier moments, rather than the most painful parts of daily life.

Kelly said followers see the happy side she chooses to share, rather than the misery. The former reality star said getting out of bed and facing life already requires major effort.

She asked: “What do you expect me to look like right now?”

Kelly argued that her effort deserved understanding, rather than another round of comments about how she looked.

Kelly condemns focus on her weight

Kelly said the focus on her size felt disproportionate when compared with other chapters of her public life.

She referred to her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, alongside times when she behaved badly towards others.

She said: “I got more [bleep] for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane.”

Kelly also criticised adult women who had posted remarks about her body. The discussion had already intensified following her 2026 BRIT Awards appearance, when her weight prompted public concern and speculation.

RadarOnline said the comments rose again after Kelly appeared in London during early September. She rejected the idea that strangers should use those appearances to assess whether she was coping properly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Sharon Osbourne supports Kelly’s recovery

Sharon Osbourne has supported her daughter’s account of the strain. Speaking to Piers Morgan, Sharon said Kelly could not eat at that time.

She also suggested that online hostility can act as a shield for people who are unhappy.

Kelly, meanwhile, ended her remarks by sharing cautious optimism about her health.

She said she was getting better, had the help she needed and felt grateful for her support network.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne in scathing rant aimed at ex-fiancé Sid Wilson as she asks for ‘some child support’

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