Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article regarding Christina. The episode has not aired on TV, but it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s episode of Coronation Street has delivered a huge shock, with Christina’s first day at the undertaker’s ending with the discovery of a devastating secret from her past.

Her recent spending addiction suddenly seems like the least of her worries as a painful part of her history comes back to haunt her.

Christina is being shown the ropes at work when she makes a horrifying discovery (Credit: ITV)

Christina gets a heartbreaking shock

Excited about her new role as assistant funeral director, Christina is dressed smartly for her big day. However, things don’t get off to a good start when she is late, and Todd has to come and find her in Roy’s Rolls.

Later, she clashes with Lucy, who has come to pick a plaque for her late mum, Rachel.

However, it is only later, when George is showing her the ropes on the work computer, that her whole world comes crashing down.

As Christina files Lucy’s mum’s death certificate, she looks like she has seen a ghost and rushes out of the undertaker’s.

George is bemused by her sudden change in mood, and later finds her drunk in the Rovers.

Everyone is confused by her weekday drinking session, not realising that she is actually drowning her sorrows.

Christina’s locket contains a picture of her baby, Rachel, in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Christina reveals the truth in Coronation Street

It is only later, when George escorts drunk Christina home, that he eventually finds out what is troubling her.

Christina pulls out a locket, and George is confused to see an old photo of a baby inside.

He asks if it is Daisy – the daughter we already know about. But Christina admits it is Rachel Parkinson – her other daughter, and the woman whose death certificate she saw.

George is stunned by Christina’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Christina’s secret in Coronation Street

While some Coronation Street fans guessed Christina’s secret, others feel sorry for the character.

“I totally saw this one coming,” said one fan on Reddit. While another disagreed… “I didn’t guess this at all – what a great twist.”

Someone else added: “Poor Christina. What a way to find out the child you gave up has died. I’m looking forward to finding out more about her backstory.”

As the realisation of what Christina is telling him hits George, she heads off to lie down. But with her granddaughter, Lucy, living only across the road, how long can Christina hide her secret?

And more to the point, who is Rachel’s father, and why did Christina give her up all those years ago?

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