Gemma Collins takes swipe at ‘fake’ stars as she issues workplace relationships warning

Gemma Collins has claimed she keeps only four celebrity friends after years of working in television.

The former TOWIE star made the admission on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast. She also criticised people she considers insincere, while explaining why celebrity parties hold little appeal.

Scott Thomas asked whether she had encountered many “fake” people during her career.

Gemma answered: “I don’t mix with anyone. I ain’t got time for [bleep] licks and I will never [bleep] lick.”

She then warned against mistaking workplace relationships for genuine friendships.

“At the end of the day, you’re a fool if you think you’ve got friends in this business. It’s showbusiness, not show… friends,” she said.

Gemma appeared on Adam Thomas’ family podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins on keeping only four celebrity friends

Gemma said she still has some friendships from TOWIE. She also praised Dawn Ward and DJ Fat Tony, while telling the podcast hosts they were real.

However, she did not spell out a definitive four-name list. Instead, she summed up the size of her trusted circle plainly.

“I’ve made four friends since being in TV and that’s how it stays,” she said.

That selectiveness extends to her social life. Despite receiving plenty of party invitations, Gemma said she prefers home with family and real friends.

She told the hosts she felt comfortable in her own company. She also said she found industry flattery sickening and wanted no part in it.

Gemma said she only has four genuine showbiz friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins pays tribute to mother Joan

Elsewhere, the tone softened as Gemma discussed her mother, Joan. Joan died aged 70 on July 29, following a short battle with pneumonia.

Gemma described her grief as recent and found comfort in feeling her mother’s presence.

“My mum was a fantastic woman. I am me because of my mum,” she said.

She said watching Joan live with pain had affected her deeply. Gemma also expressed relief that her mother was no longer suffering.

Her family focus helps explain why she now chooses home over crowded celebrity events.

Gemma Collins revisits Adam Thomas jungle rows

The podcast later returned to I’m A Celebrity, which Gemma and Adam Thomas joined six months earlier.

Scott asked whether she had felt concerned for Adam during his disputes in camp.

Gemma replied: “They took the [bleep].”

She also said she had got on well with former footballer Jimmy Bullard. Gemma added that the dispute was in the past and wished Jimmy well.

The programme had featured clashes involving Adam, Jimmy and boxer David Haye. Adam later said he went to therapy after the experience.

Read more: Gemma Collins ‘doesn’t want anyone to hate’ on fiancé Rami Hawash as she addresses his ‘addiction and dependency’

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