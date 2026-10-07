Kate Ferdinand says body worries have stopped her enjoying happy moments after what she called an indulgent summer.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Blended podcast, the former TOWIE star described feeling pressured to maintain a perfect shape.

Kate has also rejected claims that she married Rio Ferdinand for money, stressing her love and commitment.

The latest admission centres on the emotional cost of pursuing a supposedly perfect appearance.

Kate Ferdinand opened up about her summer worries (Credit: Fred Duval)

Kate Ferdinand opens up about body image pressure

Kate, 35, began by reflecting on a summer spent enjoying food, friends and family. She said: “I’m not skinny at the moment because I’ve had a good summer.”

Her routine did not disappear during that period. She explained that she kept working out and stayed mindful about food, but not constantly. Yet those choices still prompted worries about how she looked.

Kate said today’s culture “makes us think that you have to be skinny or in perfect shape 24/7”.

She questioned why those expectations were intruding on experiences which should have felt joyful.

She said: “I’m with my family. I’m having a lovely summer. By the way, I’m indulging. I’m eating. I’m still working out. I’m still mindful of what I eat but not 24/7. And then I am worrying about what I look like.”

Kate also admitted that appearance concerns can sometimes get her down. Her concern was not only about the mirror. She focused on how those worries can distract from time spent with people she loves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand describes her battle with perfection

Kate later described an internal conflict between contentment and her wish to look perfect. She explained the feeling plainly: “I do have that like battle between the two of those in my head because at the end of the day, I’ve got a lovely life and I’m really happy.”

That contrast sat at the heart of her candid discussion with co-hosts Cilla Kessie and Nathalie Holmes-Lewis.

Read more: ‘Tension’ between Kate and Rio Ferdinand surrounding £1million reality show

Kate regularly shares her workouts on Instagram, although she said her summer included relaxed eating and meals with loved ones.

She made clear that relaxing her usual focus did not mean abandoning exercise.

In August, she and Rio visited Ibiza with friends and spent one day at O Beach. Their trip featured time together at the beach club, where Burna Boy was performing.

Her comments set those happy experiences against the appearance worries she was carrying.

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