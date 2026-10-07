‘He’s alive!’ EastEnders fans convinced Mick is returning to Walford after spotting hidden clue

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Mick Carter. The episode has not aired on TV yet, but is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Ever since Mick seemingly met his watery end in 2022, fans have been asking the same question: could he really be gone for good? Some viewers are convinced he could return. The character ‘drowned’ after rescuing Linda from the Channel during a dramatic showdown with Janine Butcher.

But in soapland, death does not always mean goodbye. And with no body ever being found, Mick’s story has always left the door open for a surprise comeback.

Now, with Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, set to leave EastEnders after 13 years, speculation has been swirling that Danny Dyer could return as Mick for her exit.

There is still no confirmation that this will happen, but that has not stopped fans from picking apart every little clue and wondering if Mick’s return could finally be on the cards.

Mick hasn’t been seen in EastEnders since Christmas 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Nancy and Lee are back… is Mick next?

This week, Mick and Linda’s two eldest children, Nancy and Lee, have returned to Walford.

It was announced earlier this year that the pair would be back, and some fans think their return is linked to Linda’s exit. This news has given viewers hope that Mick might also return, reuniting the family for the first time in years.

But while viewers are enjoying seeing Nancy and Lee’s surrogacy storyline play out on screen, they have also been looking for clues.

The family have mentioned Mick a lot this week. Little hints are being dropped, proving he is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

However, today’s episode sees the character mentioned again, convincing fans he’s returning.

Nancy and Lee are back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans want Mick back

While seeing Mick back in Walford is still wishful thinking for now, fans have taken to social media after spotting hidden clues this week…

“Mick’s gonna be involved with Linda’s exit. There have been too many mentions today!” said one fan.

A second agreed… “Another Mick mention today. Could he come back from the dead on NYD to gatecrash Linda and Max’s potential wedding?”

“If Mick returns on NYD, which I think he will, Linda will choose to be with him. She isn’t going to be with Max long-term anyway, as we know she’s leaving,” added a third viewer.

A fourth hopeful fan added: “I reckon Mick is alive after being rescued from the sea in 2022. Maybe he’ll come back to find Linda in love with Max!”

For now, there is no word on whether Danny Dyer will reprise his role. But with Nancy and Lee back in Walford and Mick’s name continuing to pop up, fans clearly aren’t ready to give up hope of seeing him again.

Read more: 14 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mark and Lauren’s affair exposed, Craig targets Denzel and Kat hits rock bottom