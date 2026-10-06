‘Best thing to happen all year!’ EastEnders fans can’t get enough of Nancy and Lee as the twists ‘keep on coming’

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Nancy. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it can be found now on BBC iPlayer.

Today sees Nancy and Lee finally reveal the truth behind the pregnancy, after yesterday’s episode left fans reeling over an apparent ‘incest’ twist.

Nancy and Lee explain to Linda and Elaine (Credit: BBC)

Linda learns the truth

Linda is left trying to make sense of everything that’s happened since she last saw her eldest children, and Nancy and Lee eventually explain everything.

Lee reveals that he and Jess have been trying for a family and have suffered multiple heartbreaking miscarriages.

The news shocks Linda, who didn’t realise what Lee and Jess have been through. Lee also explains how brilliant Nancy has been, while Nancy admits she didn’t make the decision lightly.

Linda is upset when he kids react badly to her news about Max (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lee and Nancy drop another bombshell

Linda lashes out at her kids for keeping something so huge from her. But there’s more to the story. Lee admits Jess has walked out on him, and that he has no idea where she is.

Linda’s shocked, stating that she didn’t seem the sort to walk out on her unborn child. Nancy explains this is why she needs legal advice from Johnny. She wants to know where she stands if Jess isn’t in the child’s life.

Nancy has never hidden that she doesn’t want children of her own. But Linda is worried that she will struggle to give the baby up once it is born, even though, genetically, the child is Lee and Jess’s.

As they all argue, Nancy can’t take her mum’s meddling and walks out. Later, Nancy and Lee catch up with Johnny in the Prince Albert, and they complain about how controlling Linda is.

Johnny tries to make them see it from their mum’s point of view. He begs them to make up with her because he’ll have to deal with the fallout.

Linda knows Lee is hiding something in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Linda comes clean about Max

Eventually, everyone heads back to the B&B, where Linda decides that honesty really is the best policy.

She realises that if she expects her children to be truthful with her, she needs to come clean about Max.

Understandably, Lee, Nancy and Johnny are less than impressed to hear their mum has fallen in love with Walford’s Lothario, and don’t hold back in telling her what they think.

Linda is upset by their reaction, and soon they all leave, leaving Max to comfort Linda.

Eventually Linda confronts everyone and tells them that while they might not like Max, he is Annie’s dad. She adds that he has been great with Ollie, and even Elaine reluctantly agrees.

Linda asks everyone back to the B&B to see Annie and Ollie, and they eventually all make up. However, that isn’t the end of the secrets.

Lee takes a phone call, pretending it is Callum. He answers, and it soon transpires that it’s Jess. He tells her that his family, or the baby, have nothing to do with her anymore and demands that she stop calling him.

So the claim that Jess has walked out on him appears to be a lie. But what has actually happened between them? And what else is Lee lying about?

What is Lee not telling his family? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled over Lee and Nancy

EastEnders fans love having Nancy and Lee back, and can’t wait to see what else there is to come from the pair…

“Great to see Nancy and Lee again – they are amazing,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another fan wants to know what’s next… “I’m quite intrigued by what Lee is hiding from Nancy. Did he lie to her about Jess leaving him? Why would she be calling him?”