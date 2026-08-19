Penny Lancaster has lent a dress from her 2007 wedding celebrations to her son Alastair Stewart’s girlfriend, Mell-Nicole Ratto.

The outfit holds special memories from Rod and Penny’s relationship, which began in 1999. Penny wore it to the couple’s wedding dinner in London in August 2007, two months after they married in Italy.

Mell-Nicole, 22, has now given the vintage mini a fresh outing during a holiday in Spain. The Californian student shared photographs from a Mediterranean courtyard on Instagram on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mell nicole (@mellyratto)

Penny Lancaster responds to Mell-Nicole’s photographs

Mell-Nicole struck a playful note as she showed off the borrowed dress. Her caption read: “Monday sweatpant vibe. something light”.

Penny, 55, soon joined the comments and wrote: “You look beautiful in my vintage dress, certainly doesn’t fit me anymore.”

Mell-Nicole responded by calling Penny her fairy godmother.

Silver and white decoration covers the backless mini, including its detailed straps. Mell-Nicole teamed the outfit with pointed white stilettos. When Penny wore it 19 years earlier, she chose strappy silver heels.

The dress loan and warm Instagram exchange offer a glimpse of Mell-Nicole’s connection with Alastair’s family. She is a fourth-year pre-law undergraduate at the University of California, San Diego, where she studies political science.

Penny admitted she no longer fits in her 2007 wedding dress (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Alastair Stewart doing now?

Alastair, 20, is the older of Penny’s two sons with Rod. The couple also share 15-year-old Aiden.

Like his mum, Alastair initially pursued modelling. He secured a campaign with Italian fashion label Palm Angels while he was still a teenager.

He then enrolled on a three-year undergraduate course at the JCA London Fashion Academy. However, he later decided to leave and turn his attention towards working behind the camera.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in May 2025, Alastair said: “I’m trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion.”

He also explained that he had made short plays and spent time writing scripts and screenplays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mell nicole (@mellyratto)

Mell-Nicole joins the Stewart family

The couple’s relationship has also included time with Rod’s wider family. Several weeks before the dress photographs appeared, Mell-Nicole joined the Stewarts on a boat trip in Ibiza.

Rod and several of his children took part in the outing. The singer, 81, has eight children with five women: Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, Renee Stewart, Liam Stewart, Alastair and Aiden.

The siblings span more than 45 years in age, but family members regularly come together for holidays and public occasions. In January 2025, seven of Rod’s eight children travelled to St Barts to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Mell-Nicole’s recent family holiday and Penny’s decision to lend her such a personal outfit show that she has already shared some memorable moments with the Stewart clan.

Read more: ‘None of us are getting out of this alive!’ Penny Lancaster shares emotional end-of-life statement

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