‘None of us are getting out of this alive!’ Penny Lancaster shares emotional end-of-life statement

Penny Lancaster, who is appearing on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (February 15), recently shared an emotional end-of-life statement.

The 54-year-old model and television personality, who is currently a regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, has been married to iconic singer Rod Stewart, 81, since 2007.

Penny and Rod share two children — sons Alastair Wallace Stewart, 19, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, 15.

Penny Lancaster shares end-of-life quote with followers

Last month, on Friday, January 23, Penny took to her Instagram page to share a Story of a quote seemingly from award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, which was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of him in a suit.

The quote read: “None of us are getting out of this alive, so stop treating yourself like an afterthought. Eat the delicious food. Walk in the sun. Say what you feel. Be weird, be kind, be alive.”

The actor had been open about his mortality with PEOPLE in 2024, when he was 86.

“I’m aware of my mortality,” Sir Anthony, who is now 88, said. “To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it. So work keeps me alive. I love working, I love being an actor, I love activity.”

“I love the process of preparing a role,” he added. “That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that.”

Penny said her Loose Women co-stars helped her through her depression (Credit: ITV)

Penny’s health struggles

In September, Penny opened up about how her fellow Loose Women co-stars were instrumental in her getting the treatment she needed when dealing with depression.

“One of the other major things was when they saved my life when I thought I was going through depression in the middle of lockdown, which I think a lot of people were suffering from,” she said.

“But in fact it was menopause, and it was my Loose Women girls that went, ‘Darling Penny, this is not depression, this is your hormones.’ So, they’ve been with me on many a journey, and I’m so grateful for them,” Penny added.

Penny Lancaster’s menopause outburst After being diagnosed with a form of depression, Penny Lancaster was eventually told that she was actually going through the menopause. Over the years, she has been vocal about the impact it had on her. Penny Lancaster on menopause struggles During an interview with The Times, she recalled an outburst at home that revealed how distressing having menopause can be. After “calling and calling” for Rod and their two sons to come down for dinner, Penny admitted she “picked up the plates and I threw them across the kitchen”. “Which is an outrageous thing to think of — who the hell would throw the dinner? But the physical act [was hard to stop]… Because I couldn’t contain it any more,” she continued. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone. I didn’t want to hurt myself. But I felt like it was getting to that point. Hurting myself. Hurting someone.” Penny insisted her outburst was a cry for help as she said she “threw” the plates of food “across the kitchen as hard as I could, to make as much noise as I could”. ‘I thought I was going mad’ Despite admitting it was an “absolute shock to Rod and the boys,” the former model was still able to receive all the support she needed. “Rod just went, ‘Boys, in the other room. Leave Mummy.’ He came over and said, ‘It’s all right, darling. It’s OK, it’s OK.’ I was shaking. ‘I can’t do this. What the hell is going on with me?’ I thought I was going mad,” she said. As a result, Rod, who had never been with someone who had been going through menopause before, got Penny to visit a doctor. Following her visit, she received her diagnosis for menopause and is now involved with the work of the organisation Menopause Mandate, which raises awareness about the condition. Penny later proposed a trial for menopause leave, which was unfortunately rejected by the government.

