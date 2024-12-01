Penny Lancaster on ‘outrageous’ menopausal outburst that left Rod Stewart ‘shocked’

British model Penny Lancaster, who is appearing on Tipping Point today (December 1), previously opened up about her “outrageous” menopausal outburst that left rockstar husband Rod Stewart stunned.

Penny married Rod back in 2007 after first meeting 1999. Before exchanging vows, the pair welcomed their first son, Alastair, in 2005. In 2011, Penny gave birth to their youngest son, Aiden.

Penny and Rod first met in 1999 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Penny Lancaster menopausal outburst shocked Rod Stewart

After being diagnosed with a form of depression, Penny was eventually told that she was in fact menopausal. During an interview with The Times, she recalled an outburst at home that revealed how distressing having menopause can be.

After “calling and calling” for Rod and their two sons to come down for dinner, Penny admitted she “picked up the plates and I threw them across the kitchen”.

“Which is an outrageous thing to think of — who the hell would throw the dinner? But the physical act [was hard to stop]… Because I couldn’t contain it any more,” she continued.

“I didn’t want to hurt anyone. I didn’t want to hurt myself. But I felt like it was getting to that point. Hurting myself. Hurting someone.”

Penny believes her outburst was a cry for help as she said she “threw” the plates of food “across the kitchen as hard as I could, to make as much noise as I could”.

Penny now works with organisation Menopause Mandate (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was an absolute shock to Rod and the boys’

Despite admitting it was an “absolute shock to Rod and the boys,” she was still able to receive all the support she needed.

“Rod just went, ‘Boys, in the other room. Leave Mummy.’ He came over and said, ‘It’s all right, darling. It’s OK, it’s OK.’ I was shaking. ‘I can’t do this. What the hell is going on with me?’ I thought I was going mad,” she said.

As a result, Rod, who had never been with someone who had been going through menopause before, got Penny to visit a doctor. From there, she received her diagnosis for menopause and is now involved with the work of organisation Menopause Mandate, which raises awareness about the condition.

The Loose Women star proposed a trial for menopause leave which was unfortunately rejected by the government.

