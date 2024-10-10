Penny Lancaster was left in tears on Loose Women today as her co-stars rushed to support her.

The star, 53, opened up about her sister-in-law Louise’s cancer ordeal during a discussion on friendships.

Penny broke down as she recalled how her sister-in-law Louise was “incredibly strong” amid her breast cancer diagnosis.

Penny Lancaster on Loose Women

As a photo flashed up on screen of Penny on her wedding day alongside Louise, she became tearful.

Charlene said: “Aww, Pen,” as she rushed over to comfort her.

But she was so brave and she was only 36.

Speaking about Louise’s diagnosis, Penny said: “She’s incredibly strong. It was about 14 years ago, she was diagnosed. Me and my secret circle did a walk for Breast Cancer Care.

“At the time it was one in nine diagnosed. Of course, it’s one in seven now. We sat down afterwards, after the walk, and we said ‘it could be one of us.'”

She continued: “Very shortly afterwards, it was my third IVF, I had fell pregnant. I was so excited to tell them the news and they didn’t want to have to tell me in the same phone call that Louise had found a lump.

“But she was so brave and she was only 36.”

Penny then urged women to check their breasts. She added of her friend: “She’s fighting strong and positive.”

Louise previously opened up about her cancer diagnosis and revealed how Penny supported her throughout the ordeal.

Louise on Penny’s help during cancer

Speaking to the MailOnline in 2011, Louise said: “[Penny] was out of the country when I was diagnosed, so we spoke on the phone, and then about a week after my surgery, she came over for lunch.

“I can remember her turning up at the door with lots of bags – she is always buying me presents and I get all her cast-off clothes. She had been shopping and bought me some lovely tops and scarves.”

She added: “I think she’d expected me to be sitting there looking withered with a blanket over my legs. But I was up and dressed and, with the help of a little bronzing powder, I looked as though there was nothing wrong with me.”

